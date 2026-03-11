PHOTOS: Northmont vs. Winton Woods D-II regional semifinal

hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
hsbb northmont
1 / 13
The Northmont High School boys basketball team fell to Winton Woods 66-51 in a Division II regional semifinal game on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Springfield High School. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF