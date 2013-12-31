PHOTOS: Northridge vs. Wyoming D-IV boys regional final

hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
1 / 11
The Northridge High School boys basketball team fell to Cin. Wyoming in the D-IV, Region 16 final on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Xavier University's Cintas Center. GEOFF NEVILLE / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO