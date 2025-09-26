PHOTOS: Springfield vs. Springboro

Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
Springfield vs. Springboro
1 / 20
The Springboro band plays before a game against Springfield on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at CareFlight Field in Springboro. David Jablonski/Staff