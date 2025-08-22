PHOTOS: Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0

tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
tipp bellbrook hsfb
1 / 19
The Tippecanoe High School football team beat Bellbrook 21-0 on Friday, Aug. 22 at Miami Valley South Stadium. NICK FALZERANO / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO