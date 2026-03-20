Breaking: Boys basketball: Trotwood hits tying three at buzzer, beats Toledo Catholic Central in overtime

PHOTOS: Trotwood vs. Toledo Central Catholic D-III state semifinal

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Trotwood players stand during the playing of the national anthem prior to a Division III state semifinal game on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at UD Arena. Trotwood 55-53. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF