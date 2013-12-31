PHOTOS: Waynesville vs. Cin. Summit Country Day

hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
hsbb wville northridge
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The Waynesville High School boys basketball team fell to Cin. Summit Country Day in the D-V, Region 20 final on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Xavier University's Cintas Center. GEOFF NEVILLE / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO