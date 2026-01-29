Prep Results 1/28: Fairmont girls secure GWOC title

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 81, Wayne 54: C: Keely 25.

Jonathan Alder 70, Ben Logan 34

Lebanon 55, Loveland 43: Le: Faler 20.

Legacy Christian 66, Miami Valley 30

Oak Hill 58, Elder 39

Ross 66, Taylor 57: R: Fuersich 26, Fulmer 13, Smith 13.

Springboro 49, Northmont 45: S: Gutmann 15, Meek 11.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 57, McNicholas 49

Carroll 69, Fenwick 35

Fairmont 61, Beavercreek 37

Mason 53, Hamilton 24

Mechanicsburg 50, Hilliard Davidson 40: M: Rodgers 14, Forrest 11.

Oak Hills 58, Middletown 18

Seton 60, Ross 28

Sycamore 63, Fairfield 32: F: Stringer 10.

West Liberty-Salem 74, Triad 3

Boys Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2735, Madison-Plains 2025: Me: Dean 451 series, Trainer 445 series.

Girls Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2491, Madison-Plaines 1394: M: Waller 391 series, Picklesimer 387 series, Popovich 387 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.