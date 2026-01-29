Prep Results 1/28: Fairmont girls secure GWOC title

Fairmont defeated Beavercreek 61-37 on Wednesday, clinching the Greater Western Ohio Conference girls basketball title outright and improving to 18-0 overall.
The Firebirds won back-to-back GWOC championships for the first time since they won six straight Central Division titles from 2008-2014.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Centerville 81, Wayne 54: C: Keely 25.
Jonathan Alder 70, Ben Logan 34
Lebanon 55, Loveland 43: Le: Faler 20.
Legacy Christian 66, Miami Valley 30
Oak Hill 58, Elder 39
Ross 66, Taylor 57: R: Fuersich 26, Fulmer 13, Smith 13.
Springboro 49, Northmont 45: S: Gutmann 15, Meek 11.
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 57, McNicholas 49
Carroll 69, Fenwick 35
Fairmont 61, Beavercreek 37
Mason 53, Hamilton 24
Mechanicsburg 50, Hilliard Davidson 40: M: Rodgers 14, Forrest 11.
Oak Hills 58, Middletown 18
Seton 60, Ross 28
Sycamore 63, Fairfield 32: F: Stringer 10.
West Liberty-Salem 74, Triad 3
Boys Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2735, Madison-Plains 2025: Me: Dean 451 series, Trainer 445 series.
Girls Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2491, Madison-Plaines 1394: M: Waller 391 series, Picklesimer 387 series, Popovich 387 series.
