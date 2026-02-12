Prep Results 2/11: Tippecanoe girls complete unbeaten MVL run

Tippecanoe girls basketball defeated Greenville 55-18 on Wednesday, concluding the regular season with an 18-0 record in the Miami Valley League.
The MVL Miami division champion Red Devils improved to 20-2 overall and will start Division III postseason play on Thursday, Feb. 19 against Bellefontaine at Springfield.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 63, Fairfield Union 49
Lehman Catholic 56, Bethel 42
Miami East 53, Riverside 36
Twin Valley South 64, Middletown Madison 47: TVS: Barlow 16.
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 75, Xenia 70
Bellbrook 76, Tippecanoe 70
Bellefontaine 68, Piqua 54
Botkins 59, Parkway 41: B: Pitts 20, Huelskamp 11.
Carlisle 58, Middletown Madison 42
Cedarville 52, Bethel 45
Clinton-Massie 45, Greenfield McClain 40: CM: McCoy 13, Martin 12.
Col. East 88, Stivers 82
Dayton Christian 63, Eaton 47
Dunbar 55, Belmont 40
Emmanuel Christian 59, Graham 47
Fairmont 69, Fairfield 57: Fm: McGraw 19, Newman 13, Ralston 10.
Fenwick 58, Edgewood 50: F: Lenz 16, Halcomb 15, Heberling 10.
Greeneview 81, Dixie 57
Grove City Christian 58, Mechanicsburg 55
Hamilton 73, Middletown 58: H: Mills 24, Johnson-Perdomo 18, Jones 17. M: Harris 15, Daniels 12, Ward 10. Ff: Arington 25.
Jackson Center 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Jay County 72, St. Henry 63
Kenton Ridge 69, Southeastern 42
Legacy Christian 51, Madison Plains 32
Lima Perry 66, Calvary Christian 60
Mason 40, CCPA 36
Miamisburg 59, Little Miami 39
Minster 64, St. Marys 42: M: Ketner 18, Albers 13.
Monroe 44, Butler 37
Northridge 79, Milton-Union 53: N: D. Smith 14, Rowe 14, K. Smith 11, Davis 11. MU: Brumbaugh 13.
Northwest 70, Colerain 64
Oakwood 65, Brookville 58
Ottawa Glandorf 59, Indian Lake 47: IL: Reisinger 17, Hall 10.
Ponitz 76, Carroll 36
Preble Shawnee 69, Talawanda 56: PS: Morton 23, Dorrel 22. T: Van Gorden 15, Petri 10.
Roger Bacon 64, Cin. Christian 46
Ross 54, Harrison 44: R: Fuersich 18, Fulmer 12.
Spencer 46, New Miami 36: NM: York 15, Hall 10.
Springboro 82, Fairborn 42
Springfield 48, New Albany 47
Stebbins 62, Franklin 53
Sycamore 47, Kings 26
Tecumseh 68, Sidney 54
Trotwood 51, Chaminade Julienne 47: T: Reaves 18, Dennis 12. CJ : Hatcher 14, Majack 12, Clemens 11.
Troy Christian 53, Miami East 50, OT: TC: Fecher 21.
Upper Scioto Valley 74, Ben Logan 66: BL: Vermillion 22, Rogan 21.
Urbana 70, Northwestern 38
Wayne 76, Meadowdale 28
Waynesville 64, Valley View 51
West Carrollton 72, Greenville 62
West Jefferson 49, Catholic Central 45
West Liberty-Salem 66, Anna 53: A: Platfoot 33.
Wilmington 54, New Richmond 35: W: Kibler 28.
Winton Woods 44, Lakota East 25: LE: Bowman 11.
Yellow Springs 53, Jefferson 13: YS: Mikesell 22.
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 72, Ponitz 14
Carroll 55, Springfield 48
Centerville 63, St. Ursula 48: C: Keeton 23, Davis 14, Grim 10.
Clinton-Massie 37, Blanchester 32
Colerain 52, Middletown 11
Fairfield 42, Hamilton 28: F: Crim 12, Stringer 10. H: Tipton 12.
Fairmont 59, Kings 17
Fenwick 47, Franklin 21: Fe: DeMarco 13.
London 64, Bellefontaine 18
Mason 36, Oak Hills 35
Miamisburg 51, Edgewood 48
North Union 65, Mechanicsburg 48: M: Forrest 22.
Princeton 67, Lakota East 41: LE: Sturgill 12, McCune 12.
Springboro 70, Northmont 33
Sycamore 63, Lakota West 51: LW: Bayliff 14, Johnson 12, Odame 10.
Tippecanoe 55, Greenville 18
Trotwood 33, Belmont 30
Troy 50, Tecumseh 46
Western Brown 78, Wilmington 29
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 52, McNicholas 43
Anna 43, Riverdale 41
Ansonia 51, Middletown Christian 33
Ben Logan 39, West Jefferson 31
Fairbanks 46, Northeastern 17
Groveport-Madison 54, Dunbar 29
Lincolnview 38, Delphos St. John’s 34
Madison Plains 98, Whetstone 18
National Trail 44, Belmont 28
New Bremen 53, Jackson Center 44
Paulding 33, Parkway 30
St. Henry 48, Fort Loramie 32
Upper Scioto Valley 58, Calvary Christian 18
Wapakoneta 44, Fort Recovery 29
Boys Bowling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Madison
Qualifying Teams: Blanchester 3586; Mariemont 3547; Clinton-Massie 3449; Seven Hills 3381; East Clinton 3178; Clermont Northeastern 3154; Georgetown 3149.
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At RollHouse
Qualifying Teams: Carlisle 3791; Reading 3593; Norwood 3442; Deer Park 3382; Middletown Christian 3188.
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 2869, Springfield 2144
Girls Bowling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At Capri
Qualifying Teams: Fort Recovery 3647; Kenton Ridge 3528; Urbana 3460; Versailles 3403; Graham 3309; Northwestern 3186; Greenon 3181; Ben Logan 3111; Dayton Christian 3086; Emmanuel Christian 3019; Valley View 2975; Indian Lake 2973.
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 2306, Springfield 1429
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Lakota West 35, Little Miami 28
Middletown 37, Edgewood 35
Middletown 38, Anderson 35
Boys Hockey
Tuesday’s Results
Springboro 6, Troy 5, OT
