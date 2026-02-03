Prep Results 2/2: Stephenson, Cordery pace Waynesville in Monday win

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Legacy Christian 69, Dixie 41

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Alter 56, Cin. Christian 11

Ben Logan 62, Triad 17

Bethel 63, Tecumseh 36

Botkins 35, New Bremen 26: B: Wendel 15, Huelskamp 10.

Brookville 66, Valley View 39

Carroll 68, Stebbins 42

Celina 46, Fort Recovery 27

Chaminade Julienne 51, Badin 45: CJ: Cook 23, Bush 11. B: Even 18, Snow 10.

Clark Montessori 55, Trotwood 50

Colerain 45, Dunbar 34

Crestview 51, Versailles 43, OT

Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Central Catholic 22

Fairlawn 67, Calvary Christian 12

Fairmont 57, Princeton 47: F: Thornton 24, Bailey 11, Hargrave 10.

Graham 63, Bellefontaine 45

Harrison 62, Hamilton 34

Indian Lake 59, Lehman Catholic 21

Kenton Ridge 53, Franklin Monroe 32

Legacy Christian 51, Mississinawa Valley 45

Middletown Madion 49, Twin Valley South 26

Monroe 65, Taylor 45

Mt. Notre Dame 84, McNicholas 38

New Knoxville 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 33: NK: Albers 23, Webb 13.

Newton 64, Greenon 32

Northmont 52, Arcanum 43

Northridge 52, Stivers 51

Northwest 43, Belmont 36

Parkway 56, Van Wert 23

Ponitz 57, Withrow 47

Preble Shawnee 43, Franklin 39: F: Truesdell 15.

Tri-County North 49, Carlisle 46

Tri-Village 60, Sidney 27: S: Foy 10.

Troy 41, Covington 17

Troy Christian 56, Meadowdale 29

Waynesville 53, Hillsboro 32: W: Stephenson 14, Berrey 13, Cordery 13.

Western Brown 79, Fairfield 54

Wilmington 50, New Richmond 28

