Prep Results 2/20: Elwer explodes for 53 and DSJ wins the MAC

Andrew Elwer and Brayden Klaus added 12 points apiece for DSJ.

Delphos St. John’s improved to 22-0 and won the Midwest Athletic Conference title outright, the third straight MAC championship for the Blue Jays.

DSJ will host Hardin Northern on Thursday to open Division VII tournament play.

Boys Basketball

GMC

Lakota West 37, Mason 35: Joshua Tyson tallied 10 points and the GMC champions rallied in the final quarter to cap off an undefeated run in conference play. West improved to 21-1 overall and 16-0 in the GMC.

Lakota East 61, Colerain 38: J.J. Smith chipped in 19 points and Luke Shaw added 17 to lead East.

GCLC

Badin 52, La Salle 31: Bryson Bowling scored 13 points, Chandler Taylor added 11 and the GCLC co-champs picked up their first win against La Salle since 2002, ending a 12-game losing streak in the series.

SWBL

City League

Thurgood Marshall 42, Col. West 41: The victory ended a five-game losing skid for Thurgood.

MAC

Marion Local 60, Versailles 40: Brayden Mescher tallied 19 points and Marion Local won a tenth consecutive game for the second time this season.

St. Henry 74, Fort Recovery 69, 2OT: Brayden Heath scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods for St. Henry.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 56, Stivers 55

Edgewood 81, Fairborn 39

Miami Trace 78, Wilmington 59

Middletown 50, Woodward 40

Middletown Christian 59, Jefferson 13

Northmont 69, Lebanon 53

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 73, Fairborn 20

Sidney 37, Greenville 24: S: Foy 14.

Thursday’s Results

Division II

Miamisburg 55, Xenia 14

Division III

Butler 52, West Carrollton 35: B: Dady 22.

Monroe 39, Mt. Healthy 13

Tippecanoe 57, Bellefontaine 12

Division IV

Bethel 48, Greenon 11

Urbana 57, Middletown Madison 21

Division VI

Marion Local 35, Coldwater 28: ML: Ashman 12, Bruns 10.

Minster 38, New Bremen 19: M: Albers 19.

Parkway 36, Spencerville 28: P: Hughes 10.

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Poelking Woodman

Qualifying Teams: Bellefontaine 3709; Beavercreek 3594; Northmont 3443; Springboro 3381; Troy 3333; Fairmont 3311; Miamisburg 3273; Tecumseh 3009; Greenville 3002; Carroll 2982.

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Oak Hills 3408; Wilmington 3334; West Clermont 3144; Lakota East 2975; Fairfield 2946; Anderson 2798; Milford 2776.

At Crossgate

Qualifying Teams: Seton 3454; Lebanon 3397; McAuley 3329; Lakota West 3289; Mt. Notre Dame 3066; St. Ursula 3049; Batavia 2965.

REPORTING RESULTS

