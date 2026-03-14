Prep Results 3/13: Russia girls advance to state final; CJ, St. Henry, win state titles

Russia senior guard Kourtney Phlipot (center right) hugs senior center Kora Doseck after the Raiders beat Cedarville 40-32 in a Division VII regional final on Saturday, March 7 at Vandalia-Butler's Student Activity Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Russia senior guard Kourtney Phlipot (center right) hugs senior center Kora Doseck after the Raiders beat Cedarville 40-32 in a Division VII regional final on Saturday, March 7 at Vandalia-Butler's Student Activity Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
High School Sports
By Travis Erickson
40 minutes ago
X

The Russia girls basketball team is headed to the program’s first state final appearance after a strong defensive showing in the semifinal round, defeating Seneca East 45-30 at the Nutter Center on Friday.

Aryana Cordonnier led a balanced scoring effort with nine points and Kylie Doseck added seven points with nine rebounds.

Russia improved to 25-3 and will face Strasburg-Franklin on Saturday, 10:45 a.m., at UD Arena.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division III

ExploreGirls basketball: Chaminade Julienne’s fourth state title win ‘felt like a dream’

Division VI

ExploreGirls basketball: St. Henry wins program’s first state championship

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division I

Lakota West 55, Olentangy Berlin 35: LW: Curry 14, Tyson 10.

Pickerington Central 63, Centerville 59: C: J. Sam 20, Keely 12, Rohrer 10.

Division IV

Northridge 75, River Valley 68: N: K. Smith 26, D. Smith 17, Davis 11, Crane 10.

Wyoming 68, Alter 52: A: Peagler Jr. 17, Guess 12, Bakos 10.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division III

Chaminade Julienne 59, SVSM 40: CJ: Cain 17, Hanson 15.

Division IV

Shaker Heights Laurel 60, Bellevue 58

Division VI

St. Henry 53, Canton Central Catholic 34: SH: Homan 20, K. Buschur 11.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Akron Hoban 60, Olmsted Falls 58

Mt. Notre Dame 55, Big Walnut 43

Division V

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Fairland 48

Portsmouth 40, Norwayne 37

Division VII

Russia 45, Seneca East 30

Strasburg-Franklin 44, Ottoville 39

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division I

Fairmont 45, Pickerington Central 41: F: Cornett 15, Thornton 12, Hargrave 12.

Princeton 53, Wadsworth 43

Division III

Chaminade Julienne 62, Copley 57: CJ: Cook 16, Hanson 15, Bush 15.

SVSM 84, Chillicothe Unioto 38

Division IV

Bellevue 46, Circleville 43

Shaker Heights Laurel 56, Purcell Marian 54, OT

Division VI

St. Henry 55, Harvest Prep 51: SH: K. Buschur 15, Ad. Homan 13, Baumer 11, Gast 10.

Canton Central Catholic 48, Margaretta 42

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
Prep Results 3/12: Fairmont, CJ, St. Henry girls advance to state...
2
Prep Roundup 3/11: DSJ, Botkins to meet in D-VII regional final
3
Prep Roundup 3/10: Unbeaten Tri-Village advances to D-VI regional final
4
Prep Roundup 3/7: Tippecanoe completes stunning rally in D-III district...
5
Prep Roundup: Wayne boys win third straight state track title

About the Author

Follow Travis Erickson on twitter

Travis Erickson has covered sports at the Dayton Daily News for over 15 years.