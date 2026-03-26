Prep Results 3/25: Fyffe, Davis go long in Kenton Ridge win

Jayden Davis and Brenna Fyffe each homered and Ivee Rastatter tossed six shutout innings to help the defending state champion Kenton Ridge softball squad open CBC play with a 10-0 win against Indian Lake on Wednesday.
Rastatter tallied eight strikeouts to pick up the win. Fyffe finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and Davis brought in three runs.
Kenton Ridge improved to 2-0 overall.
Softball
Lakota West 5, Monroe 0: Bellea Lucas homered and drove in three runs and Paige Kopp added a pair of RBI to lead Lakota West.
Sidney 21, Middletown 3: Riley Dillon tallied four hits with four RBI to go with eight strikeouts in the circle in leading Sidney to its first win of the season.
PREP RESULTS
Softball
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 10, Trotwood 2
Bradley-Bourbonnais (IL) 12, Mason 0
Eaton 11, Preble Shawnee 7
Franklin 5, Brookville 1
Greenville 13, Xenia 0
Goshen 10, Colerain 0
Kenton Ridge 10, Indian Lake 0: KR: Davis 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Rastatter W 8 K.
Lakota West 5, Monroe 0: LW: Lucas 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Kopp 2-3 2 RBI.
Mason 8, Bloomington (IL) 0
Miami East 7, Northmont 2
Oak Hills 7, New Richmond 2
Sidney 21, Middletown 3: S: Dillon W 8 K, 4 RBI, Johnson 3 RBI.
Stivers 20, Meadowdale 3
West Jefferson 6, North Union 1
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 9, Monroe 4: B: Kiefer W 10 K, 2-3 2B 3B RBI, Ponatoski 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Canupp 2-4 2B 2 RBI.
Bellefontaine 10, Riverside 8: R: Robinson 2-3 3 RBI.
Ben Logan 7, Sidney 2: BL: Fogle 1-2 2 RBI, Kline 2-4 2 RBI, Gregg W 7 K.
Celina 3, Marion Local 2
Cin. Christian 20, Roger Bacon 1
Covington 12, Northmont 5: C: Palsgrove 3-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Burns 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Johnson 2-3 HR RBI, McClure 2-3 3B HR 2 RBI.
Eaton 5, Dixie 4
Fairbanks 10, Elgin 0
Fort Loramie 6, Coldwater 3
Greeneview 13, Hillsboro 3: G: Burkett W 7 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Sutton 2-3 3 RBI, Christian 1-4 2B 2 RBI.
Greenville 13, Stebbins 0
Houston 9, Lehman Catholic 0
Indian Lake 6, Minster 5: M: Schmiesing HR. IL: Miller 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Rapp 2-3 2B RBI.
Jonathan Alder 12, Ridgedale 1
Kenton Ridge 4, Miami East 0: KR: Cammon 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Fincham 1-3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 RBI.
Lakota East 7, Little Miami 4: LE: Offner 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Sudnik 1-2 RBI, Damen 1-3 RBI.
Lakota West 10, Talawanda 6: T: Cobb 2B 2 RBI, Porchowsky 2B 2 RBI.
London 14, Miami Trace 4
Miamisburg 15, Middletown Madison 14: Mia: Pigman 3-3 3 2B 7 RBI, Johnson 2-3 3 RBI, Siney 1-3 2 RBI.
Newton 4, Tecumseh 2
North Union 23, Mechanicsburg 1
Ross 12, Butler 1: R: Bertram W 8 K, Baker 4-4 2 2B 5 RBI, Webb 1-2 3 RBI.
Southeastern 13, Xenia 0
Spencerville 5, New Knoxville 4
Springboro 17, Edgewood 5: S: Miller 4-5 2 2B 5 RBI, Lucas 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Palcic 2-5 2B HR 3 RBI. E: Clemmons 2-3 2B 3B 4 RBI.
St. Henry 3, Anna 2: A: McClain HR.
Tri-Village 20, Russia 1
Troy 11, Wayne 1
Twin Valley South 17, New Miami 2: TVS: Cross 4-4 2B 3B HR 6 RBI, Suggs 4-4 5 RBI.
Urbana 4, Tri-County North 3: U: Fox 1-2 2B RBI, Packer 1-2 3B RBI, Wooten W 11 K.
Valley View 11, National Trail 1
Versailles 11, Mississinawa Valley 5
Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Jackson Center 2
Boys Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0
Belmont 3, Greenon 1
Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0
Lebanon 3, Roger Bacon 2
Middletown 3, Taylor 0
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Fairfield 0
Carroll 3, Chaminade Julienne 1
McNicholas 3, Badin 2
Middletown 3, Edgewood 2
Northmont 3, Wayne 2
Boys Lacrosse
Tuesday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 17, Chaminade Julienne 7
Kings 10, Fenwick 5
Lakota East 15, Sycamore 6
Lakota West 10, Oak Hills 5
Northmont 5, Alter 4
Girls Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 17, Fenwick 14
REPORTING RESULTS
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