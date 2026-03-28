Prep Results 3/27: Fairmont baseball upsets top-ranked team to start season

Baseball

Beavercreek 2, Fort Payne (AL) 1: ‘Creek split a doubleheader to open the season, picking up a win against the 12th ranked team in Alabama but falling to 7-6 to Siegel (TN).

Arcanum 4, Versailles 1: Regan Christ swatted a two-run double and also earned the win on the mound, striking out seven over five innings in the season opener for Arcanum.

St. Henry 5, Covington 0: Max Delzeith struck out seven in a one-hitter to open the season with a victory.

Softball

Talawanda 11, Ursuline Academy 0: Maddy Cox went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Talawanda.

Arcanum 19, Brookville 15: Jordyn Garbig blasted a walk-off grand slam to lead Arcanum to its first win of the season.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 4, Versailles 1: A: Christ W 7 K, 2B 2 RBI, Stephens 2 RBI. V: Deland RBI.

Beavercreek 2, Fort Payne (AL) 1

Collierville (TN) 4, Mason 3

Fairmont 3, Massillon Jackson 1

Highlands (KY) 6, Sycamore 2

Mason 10, James Clemens (AL) 4

Siegel (TN) 7, Beavercreek 6

South Elgin (IL) 15, Tippecanoe 0

Tol. St. Francis 7, Badin 0

St. Henry 5, Covington 0: SH: Delzeith W 7 K, Zimmerman 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Softball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 19, Brookville 15: A: Garbig GS-HR.

Fort Recovery 11, Bradford 6: FR: Gaerke W, Grisez 3-4.

London 13, Bishop Ready 0

St. Marys 4, New Bremen 2

Talawanda 11, Ursuline Academy 0: T: Hilbert 2-3 3 RBI, Cox 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Cheatham 2-2 2 RBI.

Thursday’s Results

Badin 6, Harrison 4

Beavercreek 19, Butler 1

Bellefontaine 15, Graham 11

Botkins 14, Kalida 0: B: Platfoot 4 RBI, Loy W 11 K.

Celina 12, Russia 2

Covington 17, Ansonia 7: C: Palsgrove 3-4 HR 6 RBI, McClure 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI, Ouellette 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Edgewood 8, Waynesville 4: E: Ferrell 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Jarvis 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

Fairbanks 10, Kenston 0

Fort Loramie 15, Riverside 5: R: Robinson 1-2 HR 2 RBI.

Greeneview 19, East Clinton 4: G: Burkett 2-5 3 RBI, Christian 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI, B. Sutton 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.

Hamilton 18, Colerain 0: H: Eversole 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Thieken 2-2 HR 4 RBI, Schappacher W 10 K.

Houston 6, Sidney 5

Kankakee (IN) 7, Mason 4

Lakota East 5, Springboro 1: LE: Crawford W 10 K, RBI.

Lebanon 3, Milford 0

Lima Bath 6, Coldwater 5

London 14, Bishop Watterson 1

Loveland 14, Fairfield 11

Middletown 20, Dayton Christian 5

McAuley 10, Princeton 9

Reading 18, Cin. Christian 8

Ross 5, Taylor 0: R: Alvis 2-3 3B RBI, Gorsuch 2-3 RBI, Baker W 10 K.

Southeastern 8, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Harner 2-3 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Tri-Village 1: SS: Hannan W 4 K, Beach 4-4 2 2B RBI, Plummer 2-4 HR 3 RBI.

St. Marys 20, Fort Recovery 2

Stebbins 4, Miamisburg 3: S: Neria 1-3 2 RBI, Spencer 1-2 RBI, Rinehart W 12 K.

Stivers 35, Northridge 23

Versailles 19, Milton-Union 9

West Clermont 9, Sycamore 3

West Liberty-Salem 10, Jackson Center 3

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

St. Marys 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Wapakoneta 3, Piqua 2

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0

Fenwick 3, Carroll 0

Lebanon 3, West Clermont 0

Milford 3, Middletown 2

Thurgood 3, Dunbar 1

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Fenwick 15, Chaminade Julienne 1

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 13, Hilliard Darby 5

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Mason 15, Lakota East 11

Milford 14, Lebanon 10

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.