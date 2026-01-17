Prep Roundup 1/16: Flyin’ to the Hoop takes off at Trent Arena

Flyin’ to the Hoop tipped off Friday night with the first two games of the tournament featuring the Sports Illustrated No. 16 nationally ranked team, an ESPN SCNext Top 25 school and an Ohio 2025 state tournament runner-up.
Game one had Wasatch Academy out of Utah facing off against Dream City Christian out of Arizona. Wasatch Academy, the No. 16 team in the latest Sports Illustrated national rankings, pulled away in the second half for a 72-57 victory.
Mariano Manciel led the way with 20 points, Chidi Nwigwe added 16 and Katrelle Harmon 15 for Wasatch.
Mateen Cleaves Jr., son of the Michigan State legend Mateen Cleaves, paced Dream City with 13 points and Keaundre Morris tacked on 12.
After a late schedule change game two saw Southeastern Prep out of Florida, one of ESPN’s SCNext Top 25 schools, outpace Ohio’s 2025 Division I state runner-up Reynoldsburg for a 92-53 win.
Toni Bryant led five players in double figures with 24 points and nine rebounds for Southeastern Prep. Jayden Wilkins added 17 points and Beckham Black 14.
Jordan Bowens led Reynoldsburg with 18 points and Xavier McKinney tacked on 15.
Saturday will feature six more games, including appearances from Wayne and Centerville. Lakota West and Alter will be in action on Sunday and Northridge, Fairmont and Tri-Village will play Monday.
FLYIN’ TO THE HOOP
(Schedule subject to change)
Friday
Game 1
Wasatch Academy (UT) 72, Dream City Christian (AZ) 57: DCC: Cleaves Jr. 13, Morris 12. WA: Manciel 20, Nwigwe 16, Harmon 15.
Game 2
Southeastern Prep (FL) 92, Reynoldsburg (OH) 53: SP: Bryant 24, Wilkins 17, Black 14, Rosser 11, Ekezie Jr. 11. R: Bowens 18, McKinney 15, Roddy 12.
Saturday
Game 3
CATS Academy (MA) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 11:30 a.m.
Game 4
Wyoming (OH) vs. Wayne (OH), 1:15 p.m.
Game 5
Lima Senior (OH) vs. Brunswick (OH), 3 p.m.
Game 6
Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Cle. St. Ignatius (OH), 4:45 p.m.
Game 7
Southeastern Prep (FL) vs. Christ School (NC), 6:30 p.m.
Game 8
Fishers (IN) vs. Centerville (OH), 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
Game 9
Utah Prep (UT) vs. CATS Academy (MA), 11:30 a.m.
Game 10
Iowa United (IA) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 1:15 p.m.
Game 11
St. Vincent-St. Mary (OH) vs. Moeller (OH), 3 p.m.
Game 12
La Lumiere (IN) vs. Lakota West (OH), 4:45 p.m.
Game 13
Upper Arlington (OH) vs. Alter (OH), 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Game 14
Christ School (NC) vs. Iowa United (IA), 11:30 a.m.
Game 15
Margaretta (OH) vs. Northridge (OH), 1:15 p.m.
Game 16
La Lumiere (IN) vs. Utah Prep (UT), 3 p.m.
Game 17
Warrensville Heights (OH) vs. Fairmont (OH), 4:45 p.m.
Game 18
Indian Hill (OH) vs. Tri-Village (OH), 6:30 p.m.
OTHER GAMES
Boys Basketball
GWOC
Fairmont 59, Springboro 44: The Firebirds picked up a fifth consecutive victory, moving to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Fairmont will face Warrensville Heights at Flyin’ to the Hoop on Monday.
GMC
Lakota West 76, Colerain 29: Joshua Tyson led a balanced Lakota West effort with 15 points. The unbeaten Firebirds are set to face La Lumiere (IN) in Flyin’ to the Hoop on Sunday.
Hamilton 47, Sycamore 36: Knox Mills drilled five three-point baskets on the way to 17 points to lead Hamilton.
Fairfield 50, Lakota East 48, OT: Peyton Jones finished with 13 points and Fairfield overcame a 15-point fourth quarter deficit in the rally win.
ECC
Lebanon 67, Turpin 50: Jashawn Coffey led Lebanon with 25 points and Jack Sako tacked on 12.
MVL
Tippecanoe 63, Xenia 47: C.J. Bailey and Hudson Ganger put up 17 points apiece to help Tipp’ improve to 9-1 overall and 9-0 in league play.
Stebbins 60, Sidney 40: Stebbins closed the game on a 23-9 run to move to 9-3 in the Valley division standings, tied for first with West Carrollton.
GCLC
Alter 55, Fenwick 49: Alter improved to 5-1 in league play and is slated to play Upper Arlington on Sunday at Flyin’ to the Hoop.
SWBL
Waynesville 88, Brookville 56: The win pushed Waynesville to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in league play.
Franklin 41, Talawanda 31: Brayden Douglas tallied 11 points with 14 rebounds in a losing effort for Talawanda.
TRC
Troy Christian 66, Bethel 55: Austin Stangel sank a school record nine three-point baskets for a career-high 31 points to help Troy Christian snap a three-game losing skid in style.
Milton-Union 57, Riverside 45: Levi Brumbaugh recorded 20 points with 10 assists for Milton-Union.
WOAC
Tri-Village 70, National Trail 16: Undefeated Tri-Village moved to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play. The Patriots are set to play Indian Hill at Flyin’ to the Hoop on Monday.
OHC
Cedarville 61, Greeneview 50: The victory marked ten straight for Cedarville, which improved to 12-1 overall.
Southeastern 78, Greenon 53: Cooper Best had 23 points in a losing effort for Greenon.
MBC
Emmanuel Christian 55, Middletown Christian 48: With its 12th consecutive victory Emmanuel Christian jumped to 12-1 overall.
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 66, Marion Local 36: Cameron Elwer poured in 35 points and DSJ prevailed in a battle of unbeaten MAC squads. DSJ improved to 13-0 overall.
Fort Recovery 63, Minster 51: Breaker Jutte turned in 20 points and Hudson Overman 19 for Fort Recovery.
Girls Basketball
GMC
Lakota East 50, Fairfield 25: Bella Sturgill led Lakota East with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
MVL
Butler 57, Fairborn 30: Butler bumped to 13-2 overall and 11-2 in league play.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 56, Fenwick 49
Anna 59, Russia 43
Arcanum 68, Bradford 31
Badin 76, Carroll 37
Bellbrook 59, Monroe 57
Botkins 44, Fort Loramie 24: B: Monnin 11, Zimpfer 10.
Butler 74, Fairborn 46
Cedarville 61, Greeneview 50
Coldwater 57, Versailles 50: C: Knapke 16. V: D. Ahrens 21, C. Ahrens 17.
Dayton Christian 63, Middletown Madison 35
Delphos St. John’s 66, Marion Local 36: DSJ: C. Elwer 35, A. Elwer 13.
Dixie 62, Tri-County North 55
Edgewood 70, Ross 58: R: Smith 17, Buehner 11, Otto 10.
Emmanuel Christian 55, Middletown Christian 48
Fairfield 50, Lakota East 48, OT: F: Jones 13, Akbar 10. LE: Bowman 24, Shaw 11.
Fairlawn 60, Houston 42: H: Michael 15.
Fairmont 59, Springboro 44
Fort Recovery 63, Minster 51: FR: Jutte 20, Overman 19. M: McClurg 17, Stephey 12.
Franklin 41, Talawanda 31: T: Douglas 11.
Franklin Monroe 47, Newton 36
Hamilton 47, Sycamore 36: H: Mills 17.
Indian Lake 53, Springfield Shawnee 36
Jonathan Alder 42, Tecumseh 24
Kenton Ridge 80, Bellefontaine 68
Lakota West 76, Colerain 29: LW: Tyson 15, Curry 11, Richardson 10, Combs 10.
Lebanon 67, Turpin 50: L: Coffey 25, Sako 12, Holbrook 10, Faler 10.
Legacy Christian 53, Yellow Springs 38
London 67, Urbana 59
Mason 55, Middletown 37
McNicholas 62, Chaminade Julienne 48
Mechanicsburg 51, Triad 40
Milton-Union 57, Riverside 45: MU: Brumbaugh 20, Fulton 16.
New Bremen 45, Parkway 22
Northridge 86, Lehman Catholic 47: N: K. Smith 32.
Oakwood 74, Eaton 55
Preble Shawnee 68, Twin Valley South 46: TVS: Ray 14, Barlow 13.
Princeton 45, Oak Hills 32
Southeastern 78, Greenon 53
St. Henry 62, New Knoxville 25
Stebbins 60, Sidney 40
Tippecanoe 63, Xenia 47: T: Bailey 17, Ganger 17, Turner 12, Otto 10.
Tri-Village 68, National Trail 46
Troy 75, Greenville 49
Troy Christian 66, Bethel 55: TC: Stangel 31.
Valley View 66, Carlisle 45
Wapakoneta 37, St. Marys 32
Waynesville 88, Brookville 56: B: Bost 15, Smart 15, Vince 11.
West Carrollton 73, Piqua 52
West Jefferson 53, Northeastern 47
West Liberty-Salem 64, Fairbanks 50
Wilmington 63, Clinton-Massie 32
Thursday’s Results
SCPA 60, New Miami 40: NM: Strong 23.
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Butler 57, Fairborn 30
Lakota East 50, Fairfield 25: LE: Sturgill 11, Buker 10.
Parkway 46, New Bremen 37
Sycamore 67, Hamilton 16
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 57, Meadowdale 22: A: Long 20.
Ansonia 68, Union City (IN) 16: A: C. Barga 19, R. Barga 19.
Brookville 68, Carlisle 25
Dixie 41, Tri-County North 39
Dunbar 53, Thurgood Marshall 25
Houston 38, Fairlawn 33
Lebanon 81, Anderson 26: L: Thompson 42.
Marion Local 52, Delphos St. John’s 33
Miami East 69, Lehman Catholic 21
Middletown Madison 55, Valley View 44
Milton-Union 51, Troy Christian 36: MU: Firks 17, Layman 14.
Minster 56, Fort Recovery 30: M: Hoying 15, Albers 12.
Newton 54, Franklin Monroe 17
Northridge 65, Riverside 31
Oakwood 63, Dayton Christian 17
Parkway 46, New Bremen 37
Ponitz 45, Belmont 44
SCPA 54, New Miami 26
St. Henry 49, New Knoxville 19
St. Marys 56, Wapakoneta 41
Tri-Village 70, National Trail 16
Twin Valley South 39, Preble Shawnee 36: TVS: Day 21.
Versailles 63, Coldwater 50: C: Knapke 18. V: Litten 21, Barga 13, Hager 11, Schmitmeyer 10.
Waynesville 56, Eaton 35: W: Stephenson 18, Cordery 16.
Wilmington 40, Clinton-Massie 35
Boys Wrestling
Friday’s Results
Lakota West 49, Kings 26
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 3019, Southeastern 2418: M: Trainer 510 series, Wittman 505 series.
Sidney 2289, Troy 2245
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2381, Southeastern 1911: M: Waller 398 series, Picklesimer 372 series.
Troy 1968, Sidney 1464
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author