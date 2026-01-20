Prep Roundup 1/19: Lakota East coach wins 200th career game

Boys Basketball

GMC

Lakota West 61, Hamilton 22: Joshua Tyson tallied 12 points and Brayden Goldner added 10 for West at the MLK Classic at the Cintas Center.

Independent

Trotwood 63, Bishop Watterson 59: Daveon Arnold tallied 19 points, Je’Carious Reeves 16 and Darius Dennis 15 to lead Trotwood in the Battle in the 614 tournament at Ohio Dominican University.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Fairmont 67, Western Reserve 52: Kaylah Thornton turned in 23 points, Janiyah Hargrave added 16 points with 11 rebounds and unbeaten Fairmont wrapped up a trip to the Classic in the Country with back-to-back wins.

Wayne 52, Granville 41: Wayne picked up the victory in the MLK Showdown at Big Walnut.

MVL

Butler 60, Tecumseh 26: Emma Dady led four players in double-digit scoring for Butler with 18 points.

SCAL

Fort Loramie 54, Mississinawa Valley 34: Liza Poeppelman finished with 17 points and Fort Loramie snapped Mississinawa’s 15-game win streak at the Versailles Lady Tiger Classic.

Russia 56, Brookville 48: Aryana Cordonnier earned MVP honors for Russia with 18 points in the Versailles Lady Tiger Classic. Jolie Gudorf scored 21 points for Brookville.

MAC

St. Henry 54, Waynesville 42: Molly Wendel scored 14 points and was named MVP for undefeated St. Henry in the Versailles Lady Tiger Classic. Katie Berrey paced Waynesville with 12 points.

Marion Local 48, Tippecanoe 33: Marion Local knocked off unbeaten Tippecanoe in the Versailles Lady Tiger Classic behind 21 points and 10 rebounds from Mya Eckstein. Morgan Sessions led ‘Tipp with 16 points.

Versailles 71, North Union 62, 2OT: Katey Litten and Rowan Schmitmeyer combined for 47 points to lead Versailles at the Versailles Lady Tiger Classic.

PREP RESULTS

FLYIN’ TO THE HOOP

Friday’s Results

Game 1

Wasatch Academy (UT) 72, Dream City Christian (AZ) 57

Game 2

Southeastern Prep (FL) 92, Reynoldsburg (OH) 53

Saturday’s Results

Game 3

Dream City Christian (AZ) 75, CATS Academy (MA) 72, OT

Game 4

Wyoming (OH) 60, Wayne (OH) 49: Wa: Post 12, Thompson 12.

Game 5

Lima Senior (OH) 61, Brunswick (OH) 51

Game 6

Wasatch Academy (UT) 73, Cle. St. Ignatius (OH) 37

Game 7

Southeastern Prep (FL) 69, Christ School (NC) 58

Game 8

Fishers (IN) 55, Centerville (OH) 43: C: T. Sam 12.

Sunday’s Results

Game 9

CATS Academy (MA) 81, Utah Prep (UT) 71

Game 10

Iowa United (IA) 66, Dream City Christian (AZ) 65

Game 11

St. Vincent-St. Mary (OH) 46, Moeller (OH) 42

Game 12

La Lumiere (IN) 72, Lakota West (OH) 71, OT: LW: Tyson 28, Curry 24, Combs 12.

Game 13

Upper Arlington (OH) 49, Alter (OH) 46: A: Bakos 16, Peagler 13.

Monday’s Results

Game 14

Christ School (NC) 78, Iowa United (IA) 58

Game 15

Northridge (OH) 58, Margaretta (OH) 55: N: K. Smith 21, Davis 19, D. Smith 11.

Game 16

Utah Prep (UT) 74, La Lumiere (IN) 69

Game 17

Fairmont (OH) 61, Warrensville Heights (OH) 57: F: Ralston 17, McGraw 15, Stringer 12.

Game 18

Tri-Village (OH) 53, Indian Hill (OH) 35: TV: Sagester 19, Richards 11, Gray 10.

REPORTING RESULTS

