Prep Roundup 1/20: Northeastern boys upset Cedarville

Cedarville led 30-26 at the half. The Jets outscored the Indians 19-11 in the third quarter to take a 45-41 lead and held on in the fourth quarter to pull the upset.

The win moved Northeastern to 4-10 overall, snapping a four-game losing streak, and 4-7 in the OHC North.

Cedarville dropped to 12-2 overall and 9-1 in the OHC South.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Wayne 48, Chaminade Julienne 41: Alphonso Ward scored 17 points and Wayne improved to 11-3 overall.

GMC

Fairfield 48, Mason 31: Riley Cunningham led the way for Fairfield with 15 points.

MVL

Tippecanoe 56, Stebbins 44: ‘Tipp remained unbeaten in league play, moving to 10-1 overall and 10-0 in the MVL.

West Carrollton 67, Sidney 48: With the win West Carrollton moved into first place in the Valley division.

SWBL

Oakwood 61, Franklin 24: Oakwood earned its seventh consecutive victory, moving to 10-4 overall.

Brookville 54, Twin Valley South 48: Braedan Smart paced Brookville with 19 points and Logan Lamb added 12.

City League

Belmont 50, Dunbar 48: Belmont hit a pair of foul shots in the closing seconds to earn the win and take the lead in the City League standings at 5-1. It marked the first loss in conference for Dunbar, which dropped to 4-1 in conference play.

TRC

Troy Christian 67, Covington 43: Brennan Hochwalt poured in 31 points and Riston Taylor tacked on 14 to lead Troy Christian.

WOAC

Arcanum 80, Mississinawa Valley 30: Just three days after Aiden Carlisle broke the Arcanum single game three-pointer record at nine, a record that had held for 27 years, Matthew McCans upped it by hitting 10 three-point shots.

Girls Basketball

MVL

Piqua 35, Fairborn 27: Kenzi Carroll turned in 22 points to help Piqua rally for the win.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 56, Lebanon 40

Arcanum 80, Mississinawa Valley 33

Bellbrook 63, Carlisle 61

Belmont 50, Dunbar 48

Brookville 54, Twin Valley South 48: TVS: Barlow 12, Howard 12. B: Smart 19, Lamb 12, King 10.

Butler 55, Troy 43

Cin. Christian 82, New Miami 33: NM: Strong 18.

Clinton-Massie 44, Blanchester 38

Covington Catholic (KY) 84, McNicholas 50

Dayton Christian 55, Carroll 49

Edgewood 81, Valley View 69

Fairbanks 80, Catholic Central 54

Fairfield 48, Mason 31: F: Cunningham 15.

Greenon 50, Mechanicsburg 45

Hughes 65, Miamisburg 49

Jonathan Alder 43, Urbana 40

Kenton Ridge 59, Tecumseh 57

Lehman Catholic 61, Milton-Union 53: MU: Brumbaugh 24, Fulton 11.

Northeastern 60, Cedarville 58

Oak Hills 67, Colerain 38

Oakwood 61, Franklin 24

Princeton 66, Sycamore 51

Ross 56, Madeira 47: R: Fuersich 15, Buehner 12.

Stivers 57, Meadowdale 45

Tippecanoe 56, Stebbins 44

Trotwood 101, Thurgood Marshall 48\

Troy Christian 67, Covington 43: TC: Hochwalt 31, R. Taylor 14, Stangel 11.

Wayne 48, Chaminade Julienne 41: W: Ward 17.

West Carrollton 67, Sidney 48

West Liberty-Salem 67, Greeneview 48

Xenia 68, Greenville 61

Monday’s Results

Fairmont 61, Warrensville Heights 57

Lakota East 52, Middletown 36

Lakota West 61, Hamilton 22: LW: Tyson 12, Goldner 10.

Mariemont 80, Yellow Springs 25: YS: Mikesell 13.

Northridge 58, Margaretta 55: N: K. Smith 21, Davis 19, D. Smith 11.

Tri-Village 53, Indian Hill 35: TV: Sagester 19, Richards 11, Gray 10.

Trotwood 63, Bishop Watterson 59: T: Arnold 19, Reeves 16, Dennis 15.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Anna 56, Botkins 29

Coldwater 58, Spencerville 51

Fort Loramie 53, Fairlawn 40: FL: Poeppelman 16, Hoelscher 11, Meyer 10.

Fort Recovery 45, South Adams (IN) 38

Houston 46, Jackson Center 41

Newton 65, Lehman Catholic 22

Paulding 52, Delphos St. John’s 37

Piqua 35, Fairborn 27: P: Carroll 22.

St. Marys 66, New Knoxville 44: SM: Menker 25, Reineke 11. NK: Albers 15, Gottschalk 15.

Talawanda 56, Franklin County (IN) 16

Monday’s Results

Butler 60, Tecumseh 26: B: Dady 18, Bardonaro 12, Moeller 12, Williamson 10.

Edgewood 52, Preble Shawnee 27

Fairlawn 67, Triad 27: T: Ford 16.

Fairmont 67, Western Reserve 52: F: Thornton 23, Hargrave 16, Adams 10.

Fenwick 39, Ross 35

Fort Loramie 54, Mississinawa Valley 34: FL: Poeppelman 17, Siegel 11. MV: Emrick 11.

Legacy Christian 42, Stebbins 41

Marion Local 48, Tippecanoe 33: ML: Eckstein 21, Bruns 10. T: Sessions 16.

Monroe 41, Wyoming 30

Olentangy 62, Mason 53

Russia 56, Brookville 48: R: Cordonnier 18, Goubeaux 14, Francis 11. B: Gudorf 21, Kummer 13, Hoover 10.

St. Henry 54, Waynesville 42: SH: Wendel 14, Baumer 12. W: Berrey 12, Frankenberg 10.

Versailles 71, North Union 62, 2OT: V: Litten 25, Schmitmeyer 22.

Wayne 52, Granville 41

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Elgin 2052, Triad 1433: T: Vallette 312 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Triad 1272, Elgin 1225: T: Rusell 333 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

