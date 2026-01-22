Prep Roundup 1/21: Bellbrook girls prevail in overtime

Bellbrook converted 9-of-10 foul shots in overtime to pick up a road win against Badin 47-43 in girls basketball on Wednesday.
Libby Bunsold led the way for the Golden Eagles with 21 points, including going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in overtime. Lauren Fabrick added 11 points.
With the win Bellbrook avenged a 58-55 loss to Badin in a 2025 district final game.
Braelyn Even paced Badin with 20 points and Blake Sakach added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Bellbrook improved to 16-2 overall and notched a seventh consecutive victory. Badin dropped to 7-10.
Girls Basketball
MVL
Tippecanoe 38, Stebbins 34 The Red Devils improved to 15-1 overall and 13-0 in league play with the win.
Sidney 45, West Carrollton 35: Caitlin Fenton finished with 13 points, Olivia Foy added 11 and Jada Shroyer had 10 for Sidney.
CBC
Springfield Shawnee 59, Dunbar 13: Lily Wilson scored 18 points and Zoey Blackburn added 11 for Shawnee.
MVC
Cin. Christian 46, Seven Hills 44, OT: Addy Raby buried a three-point basket with four seconds to play to give Cin. Christian the win.
Wrestling
Springboro 57, Lebanon 9: ‘Boro won the Battle for the Rock for the 17th time in 22 battles.
Fairmont 39, Centerville 32: Fairmont rallied in the last five matches to win the Battle of Far Hills.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Anderson 56, Lebanon 40
Arcanum 80, Mississinawa Valley 33
Bellbrook 63, Carlisle 61
Belmont 50, Dunbar 48
Bethel 61, Riverside 47
Brookville 54, Twin Valley South 48: TVS: Barlow 12, Howard 12. B: Smart 19, Lamb 12, King 10.
Butler 55, Troy 43
Cin. Christian 82, New Miami 33: NM: Strong 18.
Cin. Country Day 61, Middletown Christian 42
Clinton-Massie 44, Blanchester 38
Covington Catholic (KY) 84, McNicholas 50
Dayton Christian 55, Carroll 49
Edgewood 81, Valley View 69
Fairbanks 80, Catholic Central 54
Fairfield 48, Mason 31: F: Cunningham 15.
Greenon 50, Mechanicsburg 45
Hughes 65, Miamisburg 49
Jonathan Alder 43, Urbana 40
Kenton Ridge 59, Tecumseh 57
Lehman Catholic 61, Milton-Union 53: MU: Brumbaugh 24, Fulton 11.
Northeastern 60, Cedarville 58
Oak Hills 67, Colerain 38
Oakwood 61, Franklin 24
Princeton 66, Sycamore 51
Ross 56, Madeira 47: R: Fuersich 15, Buehner 12.
Stivers 57, Meadowdale 45
Tippecanoe 56, Stebbins 44
Trotwood 101, Thurgood Marshall 48\
Troy Christian 67, Covington 43: TC: Hochwalt 31, R. Taylor 14, Stangel 11.
Wayne 48, Chaminade Julienne 41: W: Ward 17.
West Carrollton 67, Sidney 48
West Liberty-Salem 67, Greeneview 48
Xenia 68, Greenville 61
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 58, Wayne 54
Bellbrook 47, Badin 43, OT: Be: Bunsold 21, Fabrick 11. Ba: Even 20, Sakach 10.
Butler 40, Troy 27
Chaminade Julienne 70, Miami East 45
Cin. Christian 46, Seven Hills 44, OT
Fairbanks 64, Triad 12
Fairmont 54, Springboro 46: F: Hargrave 17. S: Jones 20.
Greenville 47, Xenia 14
Lakota East 55, Middletown 12: LE: Sturgill 17.
Mason 63, Fairfield 39
Monroe 51, Harrison 27
New Miami 32, SBEP 23
Oak Hills 49, Colerain 31
Princeton 48, Sycamore 34
Sidney 45, West Carrollton 35: S: Fenton 13, Foy 11, Shroyer 10.
Springfield Shawnee 59, Dunbar 13: SS: Wilson 18, Blackburn 11.
Tippecanoe 38, Stebbins 34
West Jefferson 42, Northeastern 34
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Anna 56, Botkins 29
Coldwater 58, Spencerville 51
Emmanuel Christian 49, Thurgood Marshall 26
Fort Loramie 53, Fairlawn 40: FL: Poeppelman 16, Hoelscher 11, Meyer 10.
Fort Recovery 45, South Adams (IN) 38
Houston 46, Jackson Center 41
Newton 65, Lehman Catholic 22
Northridge 59, Middletown Christian 48
Paulding 52, Delphos St. John’s 37
Piqua 35, Fairborn 27: P: Carroll 22.
St. Marys 66, New Knoxville 44: SM: Menker 25, Reineke 11. NK: Albers 15, Gottschalk 15.
Talawanda 56, Franklin County (IN) 16
Boys Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Wilmington 2726, Clinton-Massie 2373: W: Fisher 469 series, Brown 408 series.
Tuesday’s Results
Elgin 2052, Triad 1433: T: Vallette 312 series.
Girls Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Wilmington 2395, Clinton-Massie 2190: W: Comberger 438 series, Rhoads 390 series.
Tuesday’s Results
Triad 1272, Elgin 1225: T: Rusell 333 series.
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Fairmont 39, Centerville 32
Springboro 57, Lebanon 9
REPORTING RESULTS
