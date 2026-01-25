Prep Roundup 1/24: Denny explodes for 35 in Valley View win

Boys Basketball

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 70, Tippecanoe 50: A: Bakos 19, Peagler Jr. 16, Fenton 13, Nicholas 12. T: Bailey 14, Ganger 11, Maxwell 11.

Brookville 53, Tri-County North 35: B: Smart 21, King 15, Lamb 10.

Delphos St. John’ 68, Spencerville 66, OT: C. Elwer 38, E. Elwer 12.

Franklin Monroe 52, Legacy Christian 50

Jonathan Alder 72, Kenton Ridge 62

Marion Local 71, Jackson Center 36: ML: Mescher 28, Ahrens 11.

Miami East 35, Russia 33, OT

Mississinawa Valley 34, Fort Recovery 32

New Bremen 65, Ridgemont 36

New Knoxville 61, Fort Jennings 46: NK: Jones 27, Lammers 14.

St. Henry 58, Wapakoneta 34

Trotwood 79, Fenwick 74

Valley View 85, Dixie 27: VV: Denny 35, Fritz 15, Brewer 14.

Van Wert 54, Coldwater 42: C: Gruss 11, Knapke 10.

Versailles 77, Greenville 21: V: Stonebraker 21, D. Ahrens 19.

Friday’s Results

Alter 63, Carroll 27: A: Peagler Jr. 16, Fenton 12, Guess 11. C: Howard 12.

Anna 61, Houston 34: H: Sybert 15.

Arcanum 65, Twin Valley South 46

Badin 69, McNicholas 31: B: Stroud 22, Brink 13, Lowe 11.

Batavia 59, Clinton-Massie 43

Botkins 64, Fairlawn 32: B: Monnin 15, Pitts 11, Zimpfer 10.

Brookville 64, Carlisle 48: B: Lamb 15, Bost 12, Vince 12, Smart 10.

Butler 57, Piqua 48

Cedarville 79, Greenon 55: G: Rychnovsky 11, Best 10.

Chaminade Julienne 50, Fenwick 44: CJ: Majack 26. F: Kreke 12.

Delphos St. John’s 73, St. Henry 50: DSJ: C. Elwer 37, A. Elwer 19.

Dunbar 69, Stivers 42

Edgewood 53, Monroe 45

Emmanuel Christian 60, Calvary Christian 29: CC: Dillon 12.

Fairbanks 67, Mechanicsburg 35

Fort Recovery 44, Coldwater 36: C: Schroer 11.

Greeneview 70, Madison Plains 62

Hamilton 62, Middletown 57: H: Mills 20, Simms 17. M: Daniels 16, Rose 15.

Indian Lake 63, Graham 31

Jonathan Alder 70, Kenton Ridge 62

Lakota East 56, Colerain 46: LE: Bowman 21, Smith 16.

Lakota West 38, Mason 26: LW: Tyson 13.

Lebanon 70, West Clermont 54: L: Schmenk 27.

Marion Local 58, New Bremen 23: ML: Kremer 16, Ahrens 15.

Meadowdale 40, Ponitz 36

Miami East 37, Lehman Catholic 26

Middletown Christian 50, Yellow Springs 25

Minster 51, Parkway 44

Mississinawa Valley 50, Bradford 47

National Trail 57, Dixie 52

Newton 62, Tri-County North 34

Northmont 52, Springfield 46

Northridge 86, Riverside 36: N: K. Smith 25, D. Smith 18, Rowe 11. R: Orsborne 13.

Norwood 85, New Miami 47: NM: York 30.

Oak Hills 53, Sycamore 33

Oakwood 60, Dayton Christian 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, St. Marys 31

Preble Shawnee 74, Ansonia 49

Princeton 45, Fairfield 42: F: Arington 17.

Ross 63, Talawanda 44: R: Jackson 15, Otto 14.

Russia 46, Jackson Center 39: R: Unverferth 16, Bergman 12. JC: Serr 15, Klopfenstein 11.

Sidney 63, Fairborn 48

Springboro 61, Miamisburg 36: S: Gregor 11, Meek 11, Reinhard 11, Doliboa 10.

Springfield Shawnee 61, Northwestern 36

Stebbins 68, Greenville 65, OT

Tecumseh 50, London 45

Thurgood Marshall 57, Jefferson Township 15

Tippecanoe 54, West Carrollton 46

Tri-Village 58, Franklin Monroe 15: TV: Gray 22, Sagester 16.

Trotwood 56, Belmont 19

Troy 58, Xenia 55

Troy Christian 70, Milton-Union 38: MU: Brumbaugh 14, Fulton 14.

Urbana 61, Bellefontaine 46

Versailles 69, New Knoxville 31: NK: Jones 11. V: D. Ahrens 20, Schwartz 12, Monnin 11, Raterman 11.

Wayne 69, Beavercreek 54

West Jefferson 61, Triad 32

West Liberty-Salem 59, Northeastern 36

Western Brown 57, Wilmington 54

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 51, Chaminade Julienne 42: A: Arcuri 15, Shephard 12, Brand 10.

Anna 41, Fort Loramie 33: A: Bales 16. FL: Poeppelman 18.

Bellbrook 69, Edgewood 29

Butler 43, Piqua 33

Carroll 54, Beavercreek 37

Celina 42, New Bremen 31

CHCA 34, Fenwick 28

Cin. Christian 61, New Miami 33

Eaton 52, Middletown Madison 42

Fort Recovery 53, Franklin Monroe 16

Graham 75, Springfield Shawnee 46: SS: Mattern 20, Wilson 10.

Indian Lake 36, Northwestern 25

Lakota West 38, Mason 37

Milford 61, McNicholas 39

Minster 58, Tri-Village 42: M: Dirksen 15, Belcher 13, Schmiesing 11.

Monroe 42, Talawanda 38: T: Cary 16, Cobb 11.

National Trail 49, Emmanuel Christian 30

Northridge 53, Norwood 48

Oakwood 43, Carlisle 38

Springboro 67, Miamisburg 10: S: Jones 16, Martin 15, Blair 11.

Tippecanoe 65, West Carrollton 16

Urbana 51, Jonathan Alder 24

Valley View 55, Dixie 35: VV: Phillips 21, DeGroat 16.

Versailles 54, Mississinawa Valley 43

Wapakoneta 41, Coldwater 38

Waynesville 71, Dayton Christian 19: W: Berrey 16, Frankenberg 14, Kolcaczkowski 12, Cordery 12, Bunch 11.

West Jefferson 45, Triad 16

Friday’s Results

Hamilton 47, Middletown 38: H: Beamon 28. M: Daniels 17, Snow 13.

Lakota East 59, Colerain 34: LE: Sturgill 20, Bacher 10.

Shekinah Christian 50, West Jefferson 47

Sycamore 58, Oak Hills 36

Western Brown 95, Wilmington 35

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 2615, Lakota West 2076

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Lakota West 2203, Fairfield 2182: F: Arnold 422 series.

Mechanicsburg 2325, Madison Plains 1409: M: Picklesimer 394 series, Waller 361 series.

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 38, Lakota West 36

Middletown 39, Hamilton 30

