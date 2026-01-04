Prep Roundup 1/3: Unbeaten Fairmont girls take down Northmont

Janiyah Hargrave’s double-double performance helped push unbeaten Fairmont in a 74-32 win versus Northmont in Saturday girls basketball play.
Hargrave scored 24 points with 10 rebounds to lead the Firebirds. Kaylah Thornton added 13 points and Lena Buskard 12.
The win moved Fairmont to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play. The Firebirds will travel on Monday for an out of conference matchup at Fairfield.
Boys Basketball
GWOC
Centerville 55, Moeller 43: The Elks handed Moeller its first loss of the season.
GCLC
Fenwick 61, Shroder 47: Hudson Kreke posted 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead Fenwick.
WOAC
Twin Valley South 55, Cin. Christian 54: Trent Ray tallied 18 points to help TVS snap a three-game losing skid.
TRC
Northridge 89, Bethel 26: Deonte Smith recorded 19 points, Keonte Smith added 16 and Northridge moved to 8-1.
SCAL
Botkins 56, Fort Recovery 42: Eli Pitts put up 17 points to help Botkins improve to 8-0.
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 85, Lima Shawnee 61: Cameron and Andrew Elwer combined for 54 points as DSJ pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Marion Local 60, Jonathan Alder 38: Grant Kremer scored 23 points and Marion Local moved to 7-0.
Versailles 67, Brookville 47: Reed Raterman posted 23 points and Drake Ahrens 17 to pace Versailles.
Girls Basketball
GWOC
Springboro 56, Beavercreek 34: Addy Parrett put up 13 points, Ady Martin added 12 and ‘Boro bumped to 9-2 overall.
Centerville 61, Miamisburg 32: Bella Keeton tallied 17 points and Alyssa Grim 14 for Centerville, which won a fourth consecutive contest.
MVL
Butler 47, Stebbins 33: Dillan Bardonaro led the way for Butler with 15 points and Emma Dady added 14 points with 11 rebounds, bumping the Aviators to 10-1 overall.
SWBL
Bellbrook 53, Ross 20: Bellbrook opened the game on a 20-2 run to cruise to the win. Libby Bunsold finished with 20 points and Lauren Fabrick tacked on 14.
Oakwood 54, Valley View 35: Evie Connor scored her 1,000th career point in the win for Oakwood.
Waynesville 70, Middletown Madison 33: Kloe Frankenburg and Grace Cordery tallied 14 points apiece to lead Waynesville.
WOAC
Tri-County North 52, Preble Shawnee 42: Bella Cherry became the all-time leading scorer for Tri-County North in the win.
OHC
Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 29: Clara Forrest scored 20 points and Taylor Heizer 10 for ‘Burg in a bounce back win.
SCAL
Russia 34, Fort Loramie 16: With the win Russia took the lead in the conference.
MAC
St. Henry 65, Crestview 34: Alexis and Karlee Buschur each chipped in 16 points and St. Henry improved to 9-0.
Versailles 52, Anna 51: Katey Litten bucketed three foul shots with .3 seconds to play to give Versailles the victory.
Wrestling
Fairmont won the Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic on Saturday, with Brock Conley and Kolby Wallace recording championship round wins.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Result
Ansonia 71, Calvary Christian 30
Botkins 56, Fort Recovery 42: B: Pitts 17. FR: Jutte 15.
Catholic Central 69, Greeneview 63: G: Climie 27, Erisman 14.
Centerville 55, Moeller 43
Coldwater 58, Elida 30: C: Knapke 13, Gruss 10.
Delphos St. John’s 85, Lima Shawnee 61: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, A. Elwer 26.
Fairbanks 51, Granville 48
Fenwick 61, Shroder 47: F: Kreke 14, Halcomb 12.
Franklin Monroe 62, Patriot Prep 44
Graham 59, Miami East 52
Indian Lake 47, Wapakoneta 43: IL: Reisinger 22, Pequignot 11.
Jackson Center 42, Fairlawn 34
Lima Bath 50, New Bremen 43: NB: Weidner 13, Lennartz 12.
London 64, Bloom Carroll 54
Marion Local 60, Jonathan Alder 38: ML: Kremer 23, Mescher 13.
Minster 70, Ottoville 48: M: Stephey 16, McClurg 14, Albers 14.
Mississinawa Valley 61, Houston 31
National Trail 68, Miami Valley 41
New Knoxville 50, Covington 26: NK: Jones 14.
Newton 48, Milton-Union 45
Northridge 89, Bethel 26: N: D. Smith 19, K. Smith 16, Davis 12.
Parkway 72, Adams Central (IN) 62
Preble Shawnee 46, Middletown Madison 29
Riverside 63, Temple Christian 55
Russia 50, Fort Loramie 41
St. Henry 57, Anna 39
St. Xavier 61, McNicholas 40
Tri-Village 50, Belmont 31
Twin Valley South 55, Cin. Christian 54: TVS: Ray 18.
Versailles 67, Brookville 47: B: Smart 19, King 14. V: Raterman 23, D. Ahrens 17.
Waynesville 64, Franklin 47
West Carrollton 58, Xenia 44
Wyoming 69, Chaminade Julienne 48
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 53, Mississinawa Valley 39: A: Mote 21. MV: Scott 16.
Bellbrook 63, Talawanda 23
Botkins 71, Houston 26
Butler 55, Stebbins 49
Fairbanks 67, West Jefferson 32
Franklin Monroe 63, Bradford 26
Greenon 77, Madison Plains 53: G: Ricks 16, Goodbar 14, Henry 12.
Lebanon 59, Kings 43
Lima Shawnee 58, Coldwater 42
Lincolnview 65, Fort Recovery 51
Marion Local 57, Anna 35: A: Ziegenbusch 11.
Monroe 41, Ross 37: M: Perkins 20. R: Fuersich 10, Smith 10.
National Trail 58, Twin Valley South 43: TVS: Barlow 12.
New Bremen 56, St. Marys 29: NB: Dicke 17, Lennartz 16.
Oakwood 67, Carlisle 45
Piqua 59, Greenville 49
Preble Shawnee 68, Tri-County North 53
Spencerville 57, Minster 55: M: Ketner 17, Albers 13.
Springboro 58, Beavercreek 45: S: Doliboa 20, Gutmann 13, Meek 13.
Tippecanoe 74, Sidney 56: T: Otto 22, Bailey 17, Turner 12, Ganger 10.
Tri-Village 77, Ansonia 20
Trotwood 85, Alter 80: T: Arnold 20, Reaves 19, Taylor 18, Dawson 10, Shumate 10. A: Peagler Jr. 23, Bakos 15, Gues 13, Nicholas 11.
Troy 78, Fairborn 41
Urbana 56, Dublin Jerome 40
Wayne 55, Springfield 42
Waynesville 48, Dayton Christian 38
West Carrollton 55, Ringgold (PA) 49
West Liberty-Salem 60, Mechanicsburg 43
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Bellbrook 53, Ross 20: B: Bunsold 20, Fabrick 14.
Botkins 42, Houston 35
Brookville 54, Eaton 40
Butler 47, Stebbins 33: B: Bardonaro 15, Dady 14.
Carlisle 37, Dayton Christian 31: DC: Vaccar 11.
Carroll 57, McNicholas 41
Cedarville 60, Northeastern 29
Centerville 61, Miamisburg 32: C: Keeton 17, Grim 14, Boeke 12.
Chaminade Julienne 55, Alter 52
Colerain 50, Hamilton 44: H: Beamon 18, Stiehl 11.
Elida 46, Coldwater 42: C: Knapke 16, Heyne 11.
Fairlawn 48, Jackson Center 46
Greeneview 65, Triad 11
Greenville 35, Piqua 25
Goshen 61, Fenwick 47
Jonathan Alder 43, Bellefontaine 42
Little Miami 57, Lakota East 54: LE: McCune 16, Sturgill 13, Bacher 13, Buker 10.
London 55, Urbana 40
Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 29: M: Forrest 20, Heizer 10.
Minster 35, Liberty-Benton 33
Mississinawa Valley 63, Arcanum 38
New Bremen 34, McComb 27
New Knoxville 32, Indian Lake 31: NK: Albers 11, Webb 10.
Northeastern (IN) 81, Twin Valley South 45
Oakwood 54, Valley View 35
Russia 34, Fort Loramie 16
St. Henry 65, Crestview 34: SH: A. Buschur 16, K. Buschur 16, Baumer 15.
Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 19
Tri-County North 52, Preble Shawnee 42
Tri-Village 38, Ansonia 33
Versailles 52, Anna 51: V: Litten 23. A : Bales 14, McVety 13, Mumaw 11.
Wayne 46, Springfield 38
Waynesville 70, Middletown Madison 33: Frankenberg 14, Cordery 14, Stephenson 13, Berrey 13.
West Carrollton 67, Xenia 33
Friday’s Results
Troy 40, Fairborn 28
Hockey
Saturday’s Results
Beavercreek 0, Holland Springfield 0
Westerville North 5, Troy 1
Boys Wrestling
Saturday’s Results
Fairfield 50, Lakota East 21
Lebanon 38, Butler 33
Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic
Team Results (Top 5): Fairmont 191.5; Delaware Hayes 186; Olentangy Orange 181.5; Miamisburg 173; Ashland 95.5.
