Prep Roundup 1/3: Unbeaten Fairmont girls take down Northmont

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Centerville 55, Moeller 43: The Elks handed Moeller its first loss of the season.

GCLC

Fenwick 61, Shroder 47: Hudson Kreke posted 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead Fenwick.

WOAC

Twin Valley South 55, Cin. Christian 54: Trent Ray tallied 18 points to help TVS snap a three-game losing skid.

TRC

Northridge 89, Bethel 26: Deonte Smith recorded 19 points, Keonte Smith added 16 and Northridge moved to 8-1.

SCAL

Botkins 56, Fort Recovery 42: Eli Pitts put up 17 points to help Botkins improve to 8-0.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 85, Lima Shawnee 61: Cameron and Andrew Elwer combined for 54 points as DSJ pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten.

Marion Local 60, Jonathan Alder 38: Grant Kremer scored 23 points and Marion Local moved to 7-0.

Versailles 67, Brookville 47: Reed Raterman posted 23 points and Drake Ahrens 17 to pace Versailles.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Springboro 56, Beavercreek 34: Addy Parrett put up 13 points, Ady Martin added 12 and ‘Boro bumped to 9-2 overall.

Centerville 61, Miamisburg 32: Bella Keeton tallied 17 points and Alyssa Grim 14 for Centerville, which won a fourth consecutive contest.

MVL

Butler 47, Stebbins 33: Dillan Bardonaro led the way for Butler with 15 points and Emma Dady added 14 points with 11 rebounds, bumping the Aviators to 10-1 overall.

SWBL

Bellbrook 53, Ross 20: Bellbrook opened the game on a 20-2 run to cruise to the win. Libby Bunsold finished with 20 points and Lauren Fabrick tacked on 14.

Oakwood 54, Valley View 35: Evie Connor scored her 1,000th career point in the win for Oakwood.

Waynesville 70, Middletown Madison 33: Kloe Frankenburg and Grace Cordery tallied 14 points apiece to lead Waynesville.

WOAC

Tri-County North 52, Preble Shawnee 42: Bella Cherry became the all-time leading scorer for Tri-County North in the win.

OHC

Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 29: Clara Forrest scored 20 points and Taylor Heizer 10 for ‘Burg in a bounce back win.

SCAL

Russia 34, Fort Loramie 16: With the win Russia took the lead in the conference.

MAC

St. Henry 65, Crestview 34: Alexis and Karlee Buschur each chipped in 16 points and St. Henry improved to 9-0.

Versailles 52, Anna 51: Katey Litten bucketed three foul shots with .3 seconds to play to give Versailles the victory.

Wrestling

Fairmont won the Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic on Saturday, with Brock Conley and Kolby Wallace recording championship round wins.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Result

Ansonia 71, Calvary Christian 30

Botkins 56, Fort Recovery 42: B: Pitts 17. FR: Jutte 15.

Catholic Central 69, Greeneview 63: G: Climie 27, Erisman 14.

Centerville 55, Moeller 43

Coldwater 58, Elida 30: C: Knapke 13, Gruss 10.

Delphos St. John’s 85, Lima Shawnee 61: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, A. Elwer 26.

Fairbanks 51, Granville 48

Fenwick 61, Shroder 47: F: Kreke 14, Halcomb 12.

Franklin Monroe 62, Patriot Prep 44

Graham 59, Miami East 52

Indian Lake 47, Wapakoneta 43: IL: Reisinger 22, Pequignot 11.

Jackson Center 42, Fairlawn 34

Lima Bath 50, New Bremen 43: NB: Weidner 13, Lennartz 12.

London 64, Bloom Carroll 54

Marion Local 60, Jonathan Alder 38: ML: Kremer 23, Mescher 13.

Minster 70, Ottoville 48: M: Stephey 16, McClurg 14, Albers 14.

Mississinawa Valley 61, Houston 31

National Trail 68, Miami Valley 41

New Knoxville 50, Covington 26: NK: Jones 14.

Newton 48, Milton-Union 45

Northridge 89, Bethel 26: N: D. Smith 19, K. Smith 16, Davis 12.

Parkway 72, Adams Central (IN) 62

Preble Shawnee 46, Middletown Madison 29

Riverside 63, Temple Christian 55

Russia 50, Fort Loramie 41

St. Henry 57, Anna 39

St. Xavier 61, McNicholas 40

Tri-Village 50, Belmont 31

Twin Valley South 55, Cin. Christian 54: TVS: Ray 18.

Versailles 67, Brookville 47: B: Smart 19, King 14. V: Raterman 23, D. Ahrens 17.

Waynesville 64, Franklin 47

West Carrollton 58, Xenia 44

Wyoming 69, Chaminade Julienne 48

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 53, Mississinawa Valley 39: A: Mote 21. MV: Scott 16.

Bellbrook 63, Talawanda 23

Botkins 71, Houston 26

Butler 55, Stebbins 49

Fairbanks 67, West Jefferson 32

Franklin Monroe 63, Bradford 26

Greenon 77, Madison Plains 53: G: Ricks 16, Goodbar 14, Henry 12.

Lebanon 59, Kings 43

Lima Shawnee 58, Coldwater 42

Lincolnview 65, Fort Recovery 51

Marion Local 57, Anna 35: A: Ziegenbusch 11.

Monroe 41, Ross 37: M: Perkins 20. R: Fuersich 10, Smith 10.

National Trail 58, Twin Valley South 43: TVS: Barlow 12.

New Bremen 56, St. Marys 29: NB: Dicke 17, Lennartz 16.

Oakwood 67, Carlisle 45

Piqua 59, Greenville 49

Preble Shawnee 68, Tri-County North 53

Spencerville 57, Minster 55: M: Ketner 17, Albers 13.

Springboro 58, Beavercreek 45: S: Doliboa 20, Gutmann 13, Meek 13.

Tippecanoe 74, Sidney 56: T: Otto 22, Bailey 17, Turner 12, Ganger 10.

Tri-Village 77, Ansonia 20

Trotwood 85, Alter 80: T: Arnold 20, Reaves 19, Taylor 18, Dawson 10, Shumate 10. A: Peagler Jr. 23, Bakos 15, Gues 13, Nicholas 11.

Troy 78, Fairborn 41

Urbana 56, Dublin Jerome 40

Wayne 55, Springfield 42

Waynesville 48, Dayton Christian 38

West Carrollton 55, Ringgold (PA) 49

West Liberty-Salem 60, Mechanicsburg 43

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Bellbrook 53, Ross 20: B: Bunsold 20, Fabrick 14.

Botkins 42, Houston 35

Brookville 54, Eaton 40

Butler 47, Stebbins 33: B: Bardonaro 15, Dady 14.

Carlisle 37, Dayton Christian 31: DC: Vaccar 11.

Carroll 57, McNicholas 41

Cedarville 60, Northeastern 29

Centerville 61, Miamisburg 32: C: Keeton 17, Grim 14, Boeke 12.

Chaminade Julienne 55, Alter 52

Colerain 50, Hamilton 44: H: Beamon 18, Stiehl 11.

Elida 46, Coldwater 42: C: Knapke 16, Heyne 11.

Fairlawn 48, Jackson Center 46

Greeneview 65, Triad 11

Greenville 35, Piqua 25

Goshen 61, Fenwick 47

Jonathan Alder 43, Bellefontaine 42

Little Miami 57, Lakota East 54: LE: McCune 16, Sturgill 13, Bacher 13, Buker 10.

London 55, Urbana 40

Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 29: M: Forrest 20, Heizer 10.

Minster 35, Liberty-Benton 33

Mississinawa Valley 63, Arcanum 38

New Bremen 34, McComb 27

New Knoxville 32, Indian Lake 31: NK: Albers 11, Webb 10.

Northeastern (IN) 81, Twin Valley South 45

Oakwood 54, Valley View 35

Russia 34, Fort Loramie 16

St. Henry 65, Crestview 34: SH: A. Buschur 16, K. Buschur 16, Baumer 15.

Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 19

Tri-County North 52, Preble Shawnee 42

Tri-Village 38, Ansonia 33

Versailles 52, Anna 51: V: Litten 23. A : Bales 14, McVety 13, Mumaw 11.

Wayne 46, Springfield 38

Waynesville 70, Middletown Madison 33: Frankenberg 14, Cordery 14, Stephenson 13, Berrey 13.

West Carrollton 67, Xenia 33

Friday’s Results

Troy 40, Fairborn 28

Hockey

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 0, Holland Springfield 0

Westerville North 5, Troy 1

Boys Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Fairfield 50, Lakota East 21

Lebanon 38, Butler 33

Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic

Team Results (Top 5): Fairmont 191.5; Delaware Hayes 186; Olentangy Orange 181.5; Miamisburg 173; Ashland 95.5.

