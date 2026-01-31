Prep Roundup 1/30: Northmont boys down Fairmont

The win bumped Northmont to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the GWOC. Fairmont dropped to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the GWOC.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Centerville 67, Miamisburg 36: Opening the game on a 17-6 run, Centerville improved to 10-1 in GWOC play.

Springboro 59, Beavercreek 50: Zeke Doliboa scored 17 points, Drew Gregor had 14 and Matt Meek added 12 as the Panthers won their fourth straight game.

GMC

Fairfield 49, Sycamore 45: Jakye Akbar scored 13 points and Fairfield rallied in the final quarter to earn the win.

MVL

Tippecanoe 73, Piqua 28: The Red Devils improved to 12-0 in league play and 12-2 overall with the win.

CBC

Indian Lake 60, Northwestern 40: Brodey Reisinger passed the 1,000 career point mark for Indian Lake, which moved to 14-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

Urbana 69, Kenton Ridge 60: Grady Lantz netted 26 points and Kaden Underwood added 15 for Urbana, which improved to 13-3.

GCLC

Chaminade Julienne 52, Carroll 43: Anthony Clemens Jr. paced CJ with 17 points and Chase Jones added 14. Noah Dent had 20 points for Carroll.

SWBL

Oakwood 53, Carlisle 37: The victory marked nine straight for the Lumberjacks, which improved to 8-2 in league play.

Ross 56, Franklin 49: Ethan Fuersich scored 12 points, Bryce Fulmer added 11 and Ryan Smith 10 in a fourth straight win for Ross.

Monroe 69, Talawanda 50: Monroe improved to 13-3 overall with the bounceback win.

SBAAC

Goshen 71, Wilmington 55: Jayceon Kibler poured in 41 points in a losing effort for Wilmington.

WOAC

Tri-Village 88, Bradford 25: Unbeaten Tri-Village moved to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in conference play.

Preble Shawnee 50, Newton 42: Preble Shawnee kept pace with Tri-Village at 9-0 in the WOAC standings.

MBC

Emmanuel Christian 58, Yellow Springs 34: The victory moved Emmanuel Christian to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in the MBC.

SCAL

Botkins 44, Anna 26: Eli Pitts tallied 15 points and Botkins improved to 9-0 in the SCAL.

Fort Loramie 65, Fairlawn 43: D.J. Barhorst paced Fort Loramie with 30 points.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 71, Versailles 34: Cameron Elwer scored 19 points to lead unbeaten DSJ, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Allen County history and moving into the top 20 all-time for the state.

Coldwater 61, Parkway 48: Landon Knapke led four players in double-digit scoring for Coldwater with 21.

Swimming & Diving

Sidney boys won the MVL Valley division title at the MVL Meet.

Hockey

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 2: Gavin Belanger netted the game-winning goal with 3:45 to play for the Panthers.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 54, National Trail 38

Arcanum 51, Franklin Monroe 41

Badin 66, Alter 55: B: Bowling 20, Knapp 16, Edwards 11. A: Peagler Jr. 24, Bakos 14.

Bellbrook 60, Edgewood 55

Belmont 51, Meadowdale 48

Botkins 44, Anna 26: B: Pitts 15.

Butler 57, Sidney 48

Catholic Central 66, Greenon 46: G: Ricks 14, Rychnovsky 10.

Cedarville 78, Madison Plains 49

Centerville 67, Miamisburg 36

Chaminade Julienne 52, Carroll 43: CJ: Clemens Jr. 17, Jones 14. Ca: Dent 20.

Coldwater 61, Parkway 48: C: Knapke 21, Pohlman 11, Mescher 10, Bruns 10.

Delphos St. John’s 71, Versailles 34: DSJ: C. Elwer 19, E. Elwer 13, McClain 11, Wiechart 11.

Emmanuel Christian 58, Yellow Springs 34

Fairbanks 74, Northeastern 31

Fairfield 49, Sycamore 45: F: Akbar 13.

Fort Loramie 65, Fairlawn 43: FL: Barhorst 30, Berning 11.

Fort Recovery 56, New Knoxville 55, OT

Goshen 71, Wilmington 55: W: Kibler 41.

Greenville 61, Fairborn 51

Indian Lake 66, Graham 34

Jackson Center 55, Houston 32: H: Michael 14.

Jonathan Alder 74, London 46

Lakota West 49, Lakota East 30: LW: Curry 16, Combs 16, Tyson 15.

Legacy Christian 67, Calvary Christian 27: CC: Schmidt 10.

Lehman Catholic 75, Riverside 51

Marion Local 60, St. Henry 33

Mason 46, Hamilton 44: H: Jones 13, Johnson-Perdomo 12.

McNicholas 48, Fenwick 36

Mechanicsburg 57, West Jefferson 44

Milton-Union 50, Covington 31: MU: Brumbaugh 17, Fulton 13, McKee 11.

Minster 40, New Bremen 26: M: Albers 15.

Mississinawa Valley 43, Tri-County North 33

Monroe 69, Talawanda 50

Northmont 63, Fairmont 52

Oak Hills 61, Middletown 39: M: Daniels 11, Finch 11.

Oakwood 53, Carlisle 37

Preble Shawnee 50, Newton 42

Princeton 94, Colerain 48

Ross 56, Franklin 49: R: Fuersich 12, Fulmer 11, Smith 10.

Springboro 59, Beavercreek 50: S: Doliboa 17, Gregor 14, Meek 12.

Stebbins 66, Xenia 59

Tippecanoe 73, Piqua 28

Tri-Village 88, Bradford 25

Twin Valley South 59, Dixie 45: TVS: Ray 18.

Urbana 69, Kenton Ridge 60: U: Lantz 26, Underwood 15, Dixon 12, Rube 10.

Van Wert 88, St. Marys 50: SM: Dingledine 10.

Wayne 53, Springfield 50

West Carrollton 70, Troy 57

West Liberty-Salem 59, Triad 15

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 49, Sidney 36: S: Shroyer 12, Foy 12.

Dixie 33, Twin Valley South 30

Goshen 63, Wilmington 12: W: Kibler 12.

Lakota West 51, Lakota East 42: LW: Fox 13, Bayliff 11. LE: Sturgill 12.

Mechanicsburg 53, West Jefferson 41: M: Forrest 18, Rodgers 12.

Princeton 72, Colerain 30

Thursday’s Results

Anna 53, Fairlawn 21

Ansonia 51, National Trail 16: A: R. Barga 19, C. Barga 12.

Arcanum 71, Franklin Monroe 16

Belmont 39, Thurgood Marshall 19

Brookville 69, Dayton Christian 32

Dunbar 52, Ponitz 51

Fort Loramie 56, Jackson Center 29

Fort Recovery 44, New Knoxville 37: NK: Av. Albers 16, Ad. Albers 15.

Madison Plains 80, Triad 7

Miami East 64, Riverside 26

Milton-Union 47, Bethel 43: MU: Firks 13, Fulton 12.

New Bremen 32, Minster 31: M: Albers 20.

Newton 81, Preble Shawnee 23

Oakwood 72, Middletown Madison 47

Parkway 41, Coldwater 36, OT: C: Heyne 13.

Russia 43, Botkins 24

Springfield 54, Miamisburg 22

St. Henry 54, Marion Local 48: SH: Homan 16, Baumer 15, Buschur 15. ML: Ashman 14, Bruns 14.

St. Marys 70, Van Wert 37

Tippecanoe 58, Piqua 16

Tri-Village 68, Houston 54

Trotwood 43, Meadowdale 40

Versailles 53, Delphos St. John’s 33: V: Litten 16, Schmitmeyer 13, Heitkamp 10.

Waynesville 49, Carlisle 30

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Lakota West 44, Worthington Kilbourne 35

Thursday’s Results

Butler 40, Fairmont 35

Fairmont 59, Trotwood 21

Springboro 43, Mason 16

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2397, Greeneview 1537: M: Dean 418 series, Bryant 401 series.

Springfield 2231, Wayne 2086

Thursday’s Results

Sidney 2266, Piqua 2219

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2099, Greeneview 1538: M: Waller 376 series, Picklesimer 365 series.

Wayne 1768, Springfield 1354

Thursday’s Results

Piqua 1764, Sidney 1518

Hockey

Friday’s Results

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 2: S: Sanders goal, Belanger goal.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.