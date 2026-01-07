Prep Roundup 1/6: Ward beats the buzzer for Wayne in thriller

The win, Wayne’s seventh in a row, bumps the Warriors to 8-1 and sets up a high stakes GWOC matchup at Northmont on Friday.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Northmont 70, Miamisburg 50: After starting the season 0-3, Northmont has now won its last seven games and is sitting in a three-way tie atop the GWOC rankings at 5-1.

Centerville 86, Beavercreek 59: The Elks scored a season-high 86 points, improving to 7-2 and 5-1 in conference play.

MVL

Stebbins 67, West Carrollton 62: The win pulled Stebbins even with West Carrollton in the MVL Valley division standings at 6-3.

SWBL

Brookville 61, Dayton Christian 51: Jordan Vince scored 20 points off the bench for Brookville, which moved to 7-2 overall.

Ross 47, Preble Shawnee 42: Ethan Fuersich dropped in 12 to lead Ross. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Preble Shawnee.

CBC

Urbana 67, Graham 33: Drew Dixon posted 19 points, Brody Donahoe added 14 and Graham improved to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.

TRC

Lehman Catholic 63, Covington 28: C.J. Olding led Lehman with 20 points and 11 boards and the Cavs improved to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in league play. Lehman is tied with Northridge atop the TRC standings.

Northridge 65, Troy Christian 43: Keonte Smith tallied 20 points and Will Perry added 14 to help Northridge hand Troy Christian its first loss of the season. Austin Stangel had a career-high 20 points for Troy Christian.

OHC

Cedarville 63, West Liberty-Salem 62: Cedarville survived a scare to win its sixth straight game, improving to 8-1 overall.

SCAL

Houston 69, Calvary Christian 42: Luke Crim poured in 38 points and nailed a school-record nine three-point baskets and Houston picked up its first win of the season.

MAC

Marion Local 66, Botkins 33: In a battle of unbeatens Marion Local prevailed behind 15 points from Brennan Hess and 11 from Brayden Mescher.

Girls Basketball

WOAC

Mississinawa Valley 63, Troy Christian 42: Mississinawa improved to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play with the win.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Aiken 69, Fairfield 52: F: Akbar 13, K. Jones 11, P. Jones 10.

Badin 47, Chaminade Julienne 36

Belmont 57, Meadowdale 36

Bethel 53, Milton-Union 29

Brookville 61, Dayton Christian 51: B: Vince 20, Smart 15, King 11.

Carroll 51, Fenwick 43

Catholic Central 61, Triad 28

Cedarville 63, West Liberty-Salem 62

Centerville 86, Beavercreek 59

Edgewood 68, Franklin 40

Emmanuel Christian 60, Miami Valley 20

Fairbanks 75, Madison Plains 18

Fairlawn 46, Middletown Christian 40

Fairmont 54, Springfield 46: F: McGraw 16, Ralston 14.

Fort Loramie 57, Ansonia 25

Houston 69, Calvary Christian 42: H: Crim 38.

Indian Lake 76, London 64: IL: Tidwell 18, Reisinger 18, Hall 15.

Kenton Ridge 71, Benjamin Logan 53

Lehman Catholic 63, Covington 28: LC: Olding 20, Frantz 16.

Marion Local 66, Botkins 33: ML: Hess 13, Mescher 11, Kremer 10. B: Pitts 15, Zimpfer 11.

McNicholas 68, Alter 54

Mechanicsburg 75, Southeastern 51

Monroe 60, Harrison 44

Newton 62, Dixie 34

North College Hill 98, New Miami 22

Northmont 70, Miamisburg 50

Northridge 65, Troy Christian 43: N: K. Smith 20, Perry 14, D. Smith 13. TC: Stangel 18, Taylor 14.

Northwest 68, Talawanda 33

Ross 47, Preble Shawnee 42: R: Fuersich 12.

Sidney 54, Greenville 34

St. Henry 69, Russia 29

St. Marys 54, Parkway 51

Stebbins 67, West Carrollton 62

Sycamore 48, Little Miami 37

Tippecanoe 50, Butler 40

Trotwood 67, Ponitz 35

Troy 61, Piqua 29

Wayne 55, Springboro 52

Waynesville 70, Carlisle 58

West Jefferson 52, Greenon 34: G: Best 12.

Wilmington 49, Washington C.H. 46

Xenia 60, Fairborn 38

Monday’s Result

Coldwater 45, Jackson Center 42, OT: C: Bruns 11.

Twin Valley South 91, Yellow Springs 59

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Jackson Center 55, Perry 6

Mississinawa Valley 63, Troy Christian 42

Seton 46, Oak Hills 44

Spencerville 32, St. Marys 31: SM: Reineke 12.

Tri-County North 64, Dayton Christian 26

Twin Valley South 34, National Trail 31

Monday’s Result

Bethel 55, Oakwood 54

Carroll 50, Waynesville 42: C: Healy 20.

Chaminade Julienne 58, Purcell Marian 40

Cin. Christian 60, North College Hill 27

Cin. Country Day 42, New Miami 11

Colerain 87, Western Hills 55

Dunbar 47, Xenia 13

Eaton 39, Preble Shawnee 36

Elgin 58, Triad 19

Fairmont 69, Fairfield 21: F: Thornton 19, Hargrave 15, Bailey 14.

Franklin Monroe 42, Dayton Christian 32

Houston 52, Riverside 28: H: Burks 27, Maier 10.

Kings 56, Lebanon 50: L: Thompson 26.

Meadowdale 40, Belmont 26

Miami East 53, Piqua 16

Middletown Christian 50, Dixie 46

Monroe 53, Hamilton 42: M: Adolph 18, Buskirk 17, Martinez 11. H: Tipton 15.

Newton 77, Calvary Christian 13

Parkway 47, Greenville 20

Ponitz 69, Trotwood 68, 2OT

Ross 44, Miamisburg 30

Stivers 53, Thurgood Marshall 19

Talawanda 64, Edgewood 38

Urbana 47, Legacy Christian 40

West Liberty-Salem 62, Benjamin Logan 34

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2729, Greenon 2697: M: Wittman 464 series, Bryant 428 series.

Tippecanoe 1948, Sidney 1938

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2597, Greenon 2378: M: Waller 498 series, Picklesimer 448 series.

Tippecanoe 1506, Sidney 1268

REPORTING RESULTS

