Prep Roundup 1/7: Carroll wins but Badin crowns new all-time leading scorer

Carroll picked up a big conference win, taking down Badin 58-36 in girls basketball on Wednesday, but Badin senior Braelyn Even passed a big milestone in the loss.
Even became the all-time leading scorer in Badin basketball history, passing Gracie Cosgrove’s mark of 1,342 points to claim the title.
The win marked five straight for Carroll, which improved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the GCLC. The Patriots will host Alter on Saturday.
Badin moved to 7-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play, with a trip to Highlands, Kentucky up next on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
GWOC
Wayne 55, Springboro 49: Wayne rallied from a double-digit deficit to earn the upset victory.
MVL
Tippecanoe 51, Butler 15: Unbeaten Tippecanoe won the rivalry game, improving to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in league play.
SWBL
Talawanda 62, Harrison 37: Grace Richardson recorded 17 points and Bella Cobb added 13 to help Talawanda win its fifth straight game.
OHC
Southeastern 73, Triad 26: Sydney Xavier scored 23 points and Ryland Workman tacked on 18 for Southeastern. Jazz Ford led Triad with 13 points.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Aiken 69, Fairfield 52: F: Akbar 13, K. Jones 11, P. Jones 10.
Badin 47, Chaminade Julienne 36
Bellefontaine 50, North Union 37
Belmont 57, Meadowdale 36
Bethel 53, Milton-Union 29
Brookville 61, Dayton Christian 51: B: Vince 20, Smart 15, King 11.
Carroll 51, Fenwick 43
Catholic Central 61, Triad 28
Cedarville 63, West Liberty-Salem 62
Centerville 86, Beavercreek 59
Edgewood 68, Franklin 40
Emmanuel Christian 60, Miami Valley 20
Fairbanks 75, Madison Plains 18
Fairlawn 46, Middletown Christian 40
Fairmont 54, Springfield 46: F: McGraw 16, Ralston 14.
Fort Loramie 57, Ansonia 25
Houston 69, Calvary Christian 42: H: Crim 38.
Indian Lake 76, London 64: IL: Tidwell 18, Reisinger 18, Hall 15.
Jonathan Alder 57, Springfield Shawnee 26
Kenton Ridge 71, Benjamin Logan 53
Lehman Catholic 63, Covington 28: LC: Olding 20, Frantz 16.
Marion Local 66, Botkins 33: ML: Hess 13, Mescher 11, Kremer 10. B: Pitts 15, Zimpfer 11.
McNicholas 68, Alter 54: A: Peagler Jr. 21, Bakos 13.
Mechanicsburg 75, Southeastern 51
Miami East 69, Riverside 57
Monroe 60, Harrison 44
Newton 62, Dixie 34
North College Hill 98, New Miami 22
Northmont 70, Miamisburg 50
Northridge 65, Troy Christian 43: N: K. Smith 20, Perry 14, D. Smith 13. TC: Stangel 18, Taylor 14.
Northwest 68, Talawanda 33
Northwestern 50, Tecumseh 32
Ross 47, Preble Shawnee 42: R: Fuersich 12.
Sidney 54, Greenville 34
St. Henry 69, Russia 29
St. Marys 54, Parkway 51
Stebbins 67, West Carrollton 62
Sycamore 48, Little Miami 37
Tippecanoe 50, Butler 40
Trotwood 67, Ponitz 35
Troy 61, Piqua 29
Wayne 55, Springboro 52
Waynesville 70, Carlisle 58
West Jefferson 52, Greenon 34: G: Best 12.
Wilmington 49, Washington C.H. 46
Xenia 60, Fairborn 38
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 52, Fenwick 33
Beavercreek 50, Centerville 33
Benjamin Logan 37, Bellefontaine 33
Carroll 58, Badin 36
Cedarville 57, West Jefferson 20
Fairfield 42, Anderson 35
Greenville 33, Sidney 23: S: Foy 12.
Indian Lake 40, Kenton Ridge 30
Lockland 48, New Miami 28
Madison Plains 51, Mechanicsburg 35: Me: Heizer 11.
Mason 50, Middletown 9
McNicholas 59, Chaminade Julienne 56
Northeastern 48, Catholic Central 36
Northwestern 48, Jonathan Alder 42
Southeastern 73, Triad 26: S: Xavier 23, Workman 18, Bonifay 12. T: Ford 13.
Talawanda 62, Harrison 37: T: Richardson 17, Cobb 13, Cary 10.
Tippecanoe 51, Butler 15
Troy 40, Piqua 19
Wayne 55, Springboro 49
Tuesday’s Results
Jackson Center 55, Perry 6
Madison Plains 91, Tree of Life 10
Mississinawa Valley 63, Troy Christian 42
Seton 46, Oak Hills 44
Spencerville 32, St. Marys 31: SM: Reineke 12.
Tri-County North 64, Dayton Christian 26
Twin Valley South 34, National Trail 31
Boys Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Northmont 2467, Wayne 2062
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2729, Greenon 2697: M: Wittman 464 series, Bryant 428 series.
Tippecanoe 1948, Sidney 1938
Girls Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Northmont 2017, Wayne 1743
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2597, Greenon 2378: M: Waller 498 series, Picklesimer 448 series.
Tippecanoe 1506, Sidney 1268
