Prep Roundup 2/3: Oakwood boys win 10th straight game

The SWBL crossover win moved Oakwood to 13-4 overall; The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Bellbrook, which dropped to 11-6.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Northmont 78, Sidney 42: Northmont used a 25-10 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

GMC

Lakota West 59, Oak Hills 36: Joshua Tyson chipped in 19 points, Bryce Curry added 13 and Roman Combs 11 to help Lakota West improve to 12-0 in the GMC.

Hamilton 50, Lakota East 48, OT: Jordon Johnson-Perdomo sank a pair of foul shots with five seconds to play to give Hamilton the win. Johnson-Perdomo finished with 18 points on the night.

Fairfield 63, Colerain 46: Cam Arington tallied 16 points with eight rebounds for Fairfield.

MVL

Tippecanoe 61, Greenville 35: The win moved Tippecanoe to 14-0 in the MVL and 14-2 overall.

Stebbins 55, Springfield Shawnee 43: Stebbins rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to snag the win.

CBC

Indian Lake 77, Kenton Ridge 75: Brodey Reisinger tallied 26 points, Avery Pequignot added 17 and Indian Lake survived to secure the CBC Mad River title.

TRC

Troy Christian 64, Catholic Central 39: Connor George scored a career-high 14 points to lead Troy Christian to a fifth consecutive win.

WOAC

Tri-Village 52, Troy 42: Tri-Village jumped out to an early lead and held on for an out-of-conference win, improving to 17-0 overall.

SCAL

Botkins 45, Jackson Center 22: Eli Pitts put up 21 points and Botkins clinched the SCAL title outright.

Girls Basketball

MAC

St. Henry 54, St. Marys 40: Morgan Baumer recorded 17 points, Molly Wendel tacked on 10 and St. Henry improved to 17-0 overall.

Boys Bowling

Mechanicsburg 2540, Buckeye Valley 2283: Seniors Max Green, Seth Wiles and Jonnie Wittman led ‘Burg to a senior night win.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 70, Fairmont 61: A: Peagler Jr. 24, Bakos 20, Nicholas 15. F: McGraw 31, Adams 12.

Anna 40, Fort Loramie 37

Arcanum 60, Milton-Union 48

Beavercreek 58, Belmont 57, OT

Botkins 45, Jackson Center 22: B: Pitts 21.

Bradford 62, Fairlawn 61

Carlisle 62, Yellow Springs 23

Centerville 56, Springfield 44

Dunbar 62, Ponitz 37

Fairbanks 61, Kipp Academy 52

Fairfield 63, Colerain 46: F: Arington 16, Cunningham 13.

Franklin County 62, Talawanda 48: T: Petri 15, Beckett 15.

Graham 54, Piqua 27

Hamilton 50, Lakota East 48, OT: H: Johnson-Perdomo 18. LE: Bowman 13, Washburn 11, Smith 10.

Indian Lake 77, Kenton Ridge 75: IL: Reisinger 26, Pequignot 17.

Lakota West 59, Oak Hills 36: LW: Tyson 19, Curry 13, Combs 11.

Mason 38, Sycamore 35

McNicholas 65, MVCA 30

Miami East 40, Greenon 33: G: Rychnovsky 18.

Mississinawa Valley 57, St. Marys 47

Monroe 71, Miamisburg 59

National Trail 55, Middletown Madison 33

Newton 61, Covington 54

Northmont 78, Sidney 42

Oakwood 52, Bellbrook 50

Russia 70, Houston 25

St. Henry 44, New Bremen 34: SH: Zimmerman 11, Heath 10. NB: Quellhorst 10.

Stebbins 55, Springfield Shawnee 43

Tippecanoe 61, Greenville 35

Tri-County North 59, Miami Valley 44

Tri-Village 52, Troy 42

Trotwood 89, Meadowdale 47

Troy Christian 64, Catholic Central 39: TC: George 14.

Urbana 55, Mechanicsburg 41

Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Ansonia 50

Monday’s Results

Legacy Christian 69, Dixie 41

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Hilliard Davidson 49, Jonathan Alder 30

Lima Shawnee 61, Coldwater 55: C: B. Knapke 20, M. Knapke 19.

Northmont 31, Ansonia 28

Russia 37, Marion Local 36: R: Cordonnier 10. ML: Ashman 22.

St. Henry 54, St. Marys 40: SH: Baumer 17, Wendel 10. SM: Turner 12.

Monday’s Results

Alter 56, Cin. Christian 11

Ben Logan 62, Triad 17

Bethel 63, Tecumseh 36

Botkins 35, New Bremen 26: B: Wendel 15, Huelskamp 10.

Brookville 66, Valley View 39

Calvary Christian 67, Fairlawn 12

Carroll 68, Stebbins 42

Cedarville 48, Catholic Central 25

Celina 46, Fort Recovery 27

Chaminade Julienne 51, Badin 45: CJ: Cook 23, Bush 11. B: Even 18, Snow 10.

Clark Montessori 55, Trotwood 50

Clinton Massie 58, Dayton Christian 44

Colerain 45, Dunbar 34

Crestview 51, Versailles 43, OT

Delphos St. John’s 53, Lima Central Catholic 22

Fairbanks 67, Pleasant 57

Fairlawn 67, Calvary Christian 12

Fairmont 57, Princeton 47: F: Thornton 24, Bailey 11, Hargrave 10.

Graham 63, Bellefontaine 45

Harrison 62, Hamilton 34

Indian Lake 59, Lehman Catholic 21

Kenton Ridge 53, Franklin Monroe 32

Legacy Christian 51, Mississinawa Valley 45

Madison Plains 70, West Jefferson 20

Middletown Madison 49, Twin Valley South 26

Monroe 65, Taylor 45

Mt. Notre Dame 84, McNicholas 38

New Knoxville 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 33: NK: Albers 23, Webb 13.

Newton 64, Greenon 32

Northmont 52, Arcanum 43

Northridge 52, Stivers 51

Northwest 43, Belmont 36

Parkway 56, Van Wert 23

Ponitz 57, Withrow 47

Preble Shawnee 43, Franklin 39: F: Truesdell 15.

Tri-County North 49, Carlisle 46

Tri-Village 60, Sidney 27: S: Foy 10.

Troy 41, Covington 17

Troy Christian 56, Meadowdale 29

Waynesville 53, Hillsboro 32: W: Stephenson 14, Berrey 13, Cordery 13.

Western Brown 79, Fairfield 54

Wilmington 50, New Richmond 28

Wrestling

Tuesday’s Results

Miamisburg 38, Beavercreek 34

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2540, Buckeye Valley 2283

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2567, Buckeye Valley 1870: M: Waller 492 series, Chester 386 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.