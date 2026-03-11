Prep Roundup 3/10: Unbeaten Tri-Village advances to D-VI regional final

Tri-Village will return to Butler on Saturday for a regional final matchup with Marion Local.

Marion Local improved to 24-1 overall with a 69-45 win against Fort Recovery on Tuesday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division III

Badin 69, Hughes 59

Trotwood 46, Tippecanoe 44

Division V

Summit Country Day 78, North College Hill 68

Waynesville 74, Versailles 67, 2OT: V: D. Ahrens 27.

Division VI

Marion Local 69, Fort Recovery 45

Tri-Village 62, Troy Christian 31: TV: Sagester 17, Finkbine 14, Black 13.

