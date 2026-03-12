Prep Roundup 3/11: DSJ, Botkins to meet in D-VII regional final

Cameron Elwer, a finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award, poured in 32 points to lead Delphos St. John’s in a 71-57 win against Cincinnati College Prep in a Wednesday boys basketball Division VII regional semifinal.
Andrew Elwer added 15 points and Easton Elwer 14 for DSJ.
The undefeated Jays will face Botkins in the regional final on Saturday at Butler.
Botkins defeated Lehman Catholic 66-55 on Wednesday, with Owen Zimpfer scoring 14 points and Will Monnin 13 to lead the Trojans.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Oak Hills 49, St. Xavier 38
Princeton 62, Wayne 41
Division II
Lima Senior 71, Aiken 68
Winton Woods 66, Northmont 51
Division IV
Jonathan Alder 63, Van Wert 45
Division VII
Botkins 66, Lehman Catholic 55: B: Zimpfer 14, Monnin 13, Pitts 12.
Delphos St. John’s 71, Cin. College Prep 57: DSJ: C. Elwer 32, A. Elwer 15, E. Elwer 14.
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division III
Badin 69, Hughes 59: B: Stroud 21, Bowling 21, Knapp 13.
Trotwood 46, Tippecanoe 44
Division V
Summit Country Day 78, North College Hill 68
Waynesville 74, Versailles 67, 2OT: W: Rutledge 17, Sesslar 17, Rocha 15, Stupp 11. V: D. Ahrens 27.
Division VI
Marion Local 69, Fort Recovery 45
Tri-Village 62, Troy Christian 31: TV: Sagester 17, Finkbine 14, Black 13.
