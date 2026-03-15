Prep Results 3/14: MAC sends two boys hoops teams to state tournament

The Delphos St. John’s and Marion Local boys basketball teams each punched a ticket to the state tournament with regional final wins on Saturday.
Unbeaten Delphos St. John’s beat Botkins 62-39 in a Division VII regional final at Butler High School.
Cameron Elwer, an Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist who sits at No. 6 in the OHSAA career scoring list, led the way for DSJ with 26 points.
The Jays improved to 27-0 and await the winner of Sunday’s Malvern/Leesburg Fairfield matchup in a state semifinal on Friday at the Nutter Center.
Eli Pitts posted 19 points in a losing effort for Botkins, which closes the season as regional runner-ups and SCAL champions with a record of 23-4.
Marion Local is headed back to state for a second straight season after handing Tri-Village its first loss of the season, 57-43, in a D-VI regional final at Butler High School.
Kale Ahrens scored 19 points and Grant Kremer 15 to lead Marion Local, which improved to 25-1 and will face Lincolnview in a state semifinal on Friday at the Nutter Center.
Ohio Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Sagester tallied 25 points in a losing effort for WOAC champions Tri-Village, which finishes the season at 26-1 overall.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Finals
Division I
Pickerington Central 69, Lakota West 60
Princeton 49, Oak Hills 22
Division II
Lima Senior 62, Winton Woods 58
Division III
Trotwood 54, Badin 48
Division IV
Sandusky Perkins 47, Jonathan Alder 30
Wyoming 54, Northridge 36
Division V
Summit Country Day 73, Waynesville 51
Division VI
Marion Local 57, Tri-Village 43: ML: Ahrens 17, Kremer 15, Mescher 11. TV: Sagester 25.
Division VII
Delphos St. John’s 62, Botkins 39: DSJ: C. Elwer 26. B: Pitts 19.
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Finals
Division I
Fairmont 61, Princeton 54, OT
Division II
Akron Hoban 72, Mt. Notre Dame 64
Division V
Portsmouth 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 48
Division VII
Strasburg-Granklin 38, Russia 17: R: Borchers 7, Francis 4, Cordonnier 3, Phlipot 2, Francis 1.
Friday’s Finals
Division III
Chaminade Julienne 49, SVSM 40: CJ: Cain 17, Hanson 15, Bush 9, Cook 4, Hill 2, Mezni 2.
Division IV
Shaker Heights Laurel 60, Bellevue 58
Division VI
St. Henry 53, Canton Central Catholic 34: SH: Ad. Homan 20, K. Buschur 11, A. Buschur 8, Baumer 6, Av. Homan 4, Gast 4.
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Akron Hoban 60, Olmsted Falls 58
Mt. Notre Dame 55, Big Walnut 43
Division V
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Fairland 48
Portsmouth 40, Norwayne 37
Division VII
Russia 45, Seneca East 30
Strasburg-Franklin 44, Ottoville 39
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division I
Fairmont 45, Pickerington Central 41: F: Cornett 15, Thornton 12, Hargrave 12.
Princeton 53, Wadsworth 43
Division III
Chaminade Julienne 62, Copley 57: CJ: Cook 16, Hanson 15, Bush 15.
SVSM 84, Chillicothe Unioto 38
Division IV
Bellevue 46, Circleville 43
Shaker Heights Laurel 56, Purcell Marian 54, OT
Division VI
St. Henry 55, Harvest Prep 51: SH: K. Buschur 15, Ad. Homan 13, Baumer 11, Gast 10.
Canton Central Catholic 48, Margaretta 42
REPORTING RESULTS
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