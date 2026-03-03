Prep Roundup 3/2: Sagester reaches huge milestone in Tri-Village win

Tri-Village will face the winner of Tuesday’s Georgetown vs. Oyler matchup.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Division II

Northmont 84, Fairborn 41: Northmont cruised to a win in its tournament opener. The T-Bolts will get a chance to avenge last year’s tournament overtime loss to Loveland with a district final rematch on Friday at Xavier.

Troy 61, Miamisburg 49: Troy jumped out of the half on a 19-6 run to take control. The Trojans will play Aiken in a Saturday district final at Xavier University.

Division III

Tippecanoe 74, Xenia 60: Tipp’ used swings of 18-10 and 23-13 to take control, moving on to a Saturday district final at UD Arena.

Trotwood 81, Carroll 44: Trotwood advances to face Goshen in a district final at UD Arena on Saturday.

Division V

Versailles 70, Middletown Madison 30: Maddox Stonebraker and Blake Monnin chipped in 12 points apiece to help Versailles advance to a district final on Saturday.

Waynesville 70, Graham 28: Waynesville won a 20th consecutive game to improve to 22-2 overall. The Spartans will face Arcanum in a district final matchup on Saturday.

Arcanum 59, Anna 49: Cameron Ball paced Arcanum with 17 points.

Division VI

Emmanuel Christian 73, Twin Valley South 50: Emmanuel Christian pushed its win streak to 22 with the victory. The Lions improved to 22-1 overall and move on to a district final on Friday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division II

Aiken 64, Kings 47

Anderson 64, Harrison 60, OT

Loveland 67, Edgewood 56

Northmont 84, Fairborn 41

Troy 61, Miamisburg 49

Winton Woods 82, Withrow 26

Division III

Goshen 42, Ross 39: R: Buehner 12, Fuersich 11, Fulmer 10.

LaSalle 59, Batavia 40

Tippecanoe 74, Xenia 60

Trotwood 81, Carroll 44

Division V

Arcanum 59, Anna 49: Ar: Ball 17, Hamilton 15, Cartwright 10. An: Wenning 18, Platfoot 14.

Versailles 70, Middletown Madison 30: V: Stonebraker 12, Monnin 12, D. Ahrens 10, C. Ahrens 10. MM: Smith 11.

Waynesville 70, Graham 28

Division VI

Emmanuel Christian 73, Twin Valley South 50: TVS: White 19.

Tri-Village 79, Miami Valley 34

