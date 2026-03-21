Prep Roundup 3/20: Marion Local, DSJ advance to Saturday state finals

Brayden Mescher recorded 23 points to lead Marion Local. The Flyers will meet Berlin Hiland on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at UD Arena.

Cameron Elwer tallied 18 points for Delphos St. John’s, which never trailed and moves on to play Kalida on Saturday, 4:15 p.m., at UD Arena.

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division III

Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: Darius Dennis finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds to propel Trotwood to its second state championship in school history.

Division IV

Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48: Kellen Wiley and Carlyle Billingsley chipped in 20 points apiece to help Wyoming win a state championship. Wiley was named the MVP and also became Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer in the win.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division III

Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: T: Dennis 17, Reaves 10, Taylor 9, Shumate 6, Dawson 2, Trigg 2, Arnold 2.

Division IV

Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48

Friday’s Semifinals

Division V

Col. Academy 59, West Muskingum 44

Lutheran East 38, Summit Country Day 27

Division VI

Marion Local 46, Lincolnview 30: ML: Mescher 23.

Berlin Hiland 65, Kirtland 43

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 61, Malvern 32: DSJ: C. Elwer 18.

Kalida 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division III

Trotwood 55, Tol. Central Catholic 53, OT: T: Reaves 16, Dennis 12, Arnold 11.

Steubenville 60, Akron Hoban 58

Division IV

Cle. Glenville 48, Sandusky Perkins 36

Wyoming 68, Maysville 51

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 3, Thurgood 0

Fenwick 3, Roger Bacon 0

Lebanon 3, Anderson 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Pickerington North 9, Beavercreek 8

Thursday’s Results

Lakota East 6, Mariemont 5

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.