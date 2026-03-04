Prep Roundup 3/3: Dixon drills late three to propel Urbana to D-IV district final

The Hillclimbers move on to a district final matchup versus Wyoming at Xavier University on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Division I

Hamilton 67, Elder 49: Hamilton started off a good night for the GMC, which saw five teams advance in the tournament Tuesday. Lakota East, Lakota West, Oak Hills, Princeton and Sycamore also picked up wins. Hamilton will face Princeton next in a district final at Xavier University on Saturday.

Lakota West 74, Middletown 31: Bryce Curry tallied 16 points and Griffin Long added 14 to lead the GMC champions to a ninth straight victory and a tournament opening win. Lakota West improved to 22-1 and will face the winner of Springfield and Fairmont on Saturday at UD Arena.

Lakota East 32, Mason 29: Brady Bowman scored 15 points and Lakota East gutted out a win to advance to a district final against Oak Hills at Xavier University.

Division IV

Alter 68, Brookville 39: Peyton Bakos paced Alter with 19 points, William Peagler Jr. tacked on 14 and Thomas Nicholas and Grant Guess had 12 apiece. Alter will face CHCA in a district final on Sunday at Xavier University.

Division V

Preble Shawnee 45, Indian Lake 43: Preble Shawnee held off an Indian Lake rally to advance to a district final at Middletown on Saturday.

West Liberty-Salem 77, Greeneview 49: WLS improved its win streak to 14 games, moving to 21-3 overall and advancing to a Saturday district final at Middletown.

Division VI

Troy Christian 60, National Trail 40: Riston Taylor turned in 20 points to lead Troy Christian, which will face Deer Park in a Friday district final at Fairborn.

Fort Recovery 45, Northeastern 38: Fort Recovery closed the game on a 15-9 run and will face Emmanuel Christian in a district final on Friday at Fairborn.

Marion Local 43, New Bremen 41: Marion Local survived to pick up a 12th straight victory and moves on to a Friday district final at Wapakoneta.

Division VII

Botkins 82, Catholic Central 55: The SCAL champions had five players in double-digit scoring led by Eli Pitts with 15 and Will Monnin with 14. Botkins will play in a district final Saturday at Piqua.

PREP RESULTS

Hamilton 67, Elder 49

Lakota East 32, Mason 29: LE: Bowman 15.

Lakota West 74, Middletown 31: LW: Curry 16, Long 14, Tyson 11. M: Curtis 10.

Oak Hills 48, Lebanon 37: L: Coffey 18.

Princeton 79, Little Miami 24

Sycamore 51, Walnut Hills 44

Division IV

Alter 68, Brookville 39: A: Bakos 19, Peagler Jr. 14, Guess 12, Nicholas 12. B: Smart 14.

CHCA 51, Roger Bacon 48

Jonathan Alder 75, Marion-Franklin 57

Northridge 70, Dunbar 58: N: D. Smith 27, K. Smith 18, Crane 10, Rowe 10. D: Whitfield 20.

Taft 89, Shroder 50

Urbana 53, Oakwood 50

Wyoming 69, Reading 34

Division V

Bluffton 51, Coldwater 40: C: Gruss 13, Bruns 11.

North College Hills 72, Seven Hills 41

Preble Shawnee 45, Indian Lake 43

Summit Country Day 60, Mariemont 48

West Liberty-Salem 77, Greeneview 49

Williamsburg 51, Madeira 44

Division VI

Deer Park 60, Cin. Country Day 57

Fort Recovery 45, Northeastern 38

Marion Local 43, New Bremen 41

Oyler 53, Georgetown 38

Spencerville 51, St. Henry 44: SH: Huelsman 10.

Troy Christian 60, National Trail 40: TC: Taylor 20.

Division VII

Botkins 82, Catholic Central 55: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 14, Zimpfer 13, Huelskamp 12, Welsh 12.

Cedarville 45, Fort Loramie 44

Monday’s Results

Division II

Aiken 64, Kings 47

Anderson 64, Harrison 60, OT

Loveland 67, Edgewood 56

Northmont 84, Fairborn 41

Troy 61, Miamisburg 49

Winton Woods 82, Withrow 26

Division III

Goshen 42, Ross 39: R: Buehner 12, Fuersich 11, Fulmer 10.

LaSalle 59, Batavia 40

Tippecanoe 74, Xenia 60

Trotwood 81, Carroll 44

Division V

Arcanum 59, Anna 49: Ar: Ball 17, Hamilton 15, Cartwright 10. An: Wenning 18, Platfoot 14.

Versailles 70, Middletown Madison 30: V: Stonebraker 12, Monnin 12, D. Ahrens 10, C. Ahrens 10. MM: Smith 11.

Waynesville 70, Graham 28

Division VI

Emmanuel Christian 73, Twin Valley South 50: TVS: White 19.

Tri-Village 79, Miami Valley 34

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Fairmont 64, Newark 39: F: Thornton 23, Cornett 14, Bailey 10.

Division II

Mt. Notre Dame 67, Loveland 31

Seton 51, Winton Woods 50

Division III

Carroll 49, Bellbrook 43

Chaminade Julienne 59, Tippecanoe 54: CJ: Cook 21. T: Mader 27, Turner 12.

Division IV

Alter 30, Brookville 24

Purcell Marian 80, McNicholas 48

