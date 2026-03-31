Prep Roundup 3/30: ‘Boro coach Pelfrey records win No. 600

Springboro baseball opened the season with a 5-0 win against Evanston Township (IL) on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, marking the 600th career victory for head coach Mark Pelfrey.
Jacob Rhinehart scattered five hits over seven shutout innings and struck out eight to lead the effort on the mound.
Ben Veletean went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI and Nick Hutchinson was 1-for-3 with two RBI.
The Panthers will face Mamaroneck (NY) on Tuesday, Montini Catholic (IL) Wednesday and Ashwaubenon (WI) Thursday before returning home to Ohio.
Baseball
Wayne 10, Chaminade Julienne 0: Peyton Tengesdahl struck out 12 over six innings, Ronan Moeller tallied three hits with two RBI and Wayne improved to 2-0.
Carroll 15, Milton-Union 0: Mitchel Schmidt doubled, homered and drove in five runs and Aaron McGlothen struck out 11 to pick up the season-opening win for Carroll.
Fairborn 12, Greenville 1: Clayton Phillips blasted a grand slam and finished the night with six RBI to help Fairborn improve to 3-0.
Butler 19, Naperville Central (FL) 8: Jackson Schilling racked up six RBI and Jack Egbert added five to help Butler win its season opener.
Piqua 23, Sidney 2: Andon Laughman went 4-for-4 with seven RBI, Daulton Funderburg knocked a home run and Piqua improved to 2-0.
Stebbins 13, Brookville 1: Evan Morgan, Reuel Scales and Brayden Walters each went yard in a season-opening win for Stebbins.
Triad 5, Tecumseh 4: Jayden Blackburn and J.J. Roberts knocked in a pair of runs apiece to lead Triad in a season-opening win.
Greeneview 15, Fairfield 5: Nick Hassid went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to pace Greeneview in a season-opening win.
Softball
Beavercreek 4, Arcanum 3: It took 11 innings, but ‘Creek prevailed to improve to 3-0. Brylee Greene tallied three hits and drove in one for Beavercreek.
Northmont 11, Mercer County (KY) 1: Jadyn Johnson homered and drove in six runs to go with a solid outing in the circle to lead Northmont. The T-Bolts also dropped a game 8-3 to LaSalle Peru (IL) on Monday.
Carroll 5, Chaminade Julienne 4: Tatum Browning struck out 12 to earn the victory, Kayla Rodriguez and Peyton Cassidy each plated a pair of runs and Carroll moved to 4-0.
Piqua 14, Sidney 1: Taylor Schwartz blasted a grand slam and Rachel Price added a home run for Piqua.
Talawanda 2, Harrison 1: Brooklyn Porchowsky doubled home Maddy Cox with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win, moving Talawanda to 6-1 overall.
Carlisle 11, Brockport (NY) 1: Allisa Shotwell homered and Ally Conger struck out ten over five innings for Carlisle.
Ross 5, Hamilton 2: Paige Baker tallied 11 strikeouts in the win for Ross.
Kenton Ridge 7, Teays Valley 6: Ivee Rastatter struck out seven in her fifth win of the season for unbeaten Kenton Ridge.
Springfield Shawnee 11, Bethel 1: Byanca Dubie and Nicole Greene drove in three runs apiece and Shawnee improved to 6-0.
Riverside 4, Graham 2: Keira Manahan struck out ten to pick up the win in the circle and added a home run at the plate for Riverside.
Wilmington 10, Batavia 0: Lauren Diels recorded her 500th career strikeout for Wilmington.
Houston 15, Fort Loramie 5: Madison Plunkett smashed two home runs and Marissa McDermit hit her first career homer for Houston.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Alter 12, Waynesville 11: A: Carrson 2-4 3 RBI, Hooper 1-3 2 RBI, Miller 1-3 2 RBI.
Anna 12, Jackson Center 0: A: Wannemacher 3-3 2B 3B 3 RBI, Hughes 2-3 2 RBI, Egbert 1-3 HR 2 RBI.
Arcanum 6, Eaton 1: A: Christ 2-3 2 RBI, Stephens 2-3 RBI.
Batavia 9, Wilmington 2
Butler 19, Naperville Central (FL) 8: B: Schilling 2 2B 3B 6 RBI, Egbert 2B 5 RBI, Richardson W.
Carroll 15, Milton-Union 0: C: McGlothen W 11 K, Schmidt 2-4 2B HR 5 RBI, Perez-Gamboa 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Covington 7, Botkins 4
Fairborn 12, Greenville 1: F: Phillips 3-3 3B GS-HR 6 RBI, Efaw W 7 K, 1-1 3 RBI, Williamson 3-3 RBI.
Fort Loramie 4, Houston 0
Fort Recovery 4, Celina 2: FR: McCain 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Gaerke W 5 K, Siefring 1-2 RBI.
Franklin 13, Bracken County (KY) 2: F: Nagle W.
Graham 14, Bellefontaine 4
Greeneview 15, Fairfield 5: G: Hassid 3-3 4 RBI, Parrish 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Webb 1-2 2 RBI.
La Salle 6, Fenwick 4: F: Kauffman 1-3 2B RBI.
Lakota East 7, John Overton (TN) 3
Lima Bath 9, Indian Lake 0
London 16, St. Francis DeSales 5
McNicholas 10, Talawanda 0
Middletown 15, Deer Park 2
Monroe 2, St Francis Prep (IL) 1: M: O’Hara W 6 K.
Piqua 23, Sidney 2: P: Laughman 4-4 3B 7 RBI, McMaken 2-2 2B 4 RBI, Funderburg 1-2 HR 2 RBI.
Riverside 7, Catholic Central 5: R: Gross 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Orsborne 3-4 3B RBI.
Russia 18, Fairlawn 0
Spencer County (KY) 7, Franklin 6
Springboro 5, Evanston Township (IL) 0: S: Rhinehart W 8 K, Veletean 2-3 2B RBI, Hutchinson 1-3 2 RBI.
St. Henry 7, Lima Shawnee 2
Stebbins 13, Brookville 1: S: Morgan 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Scales 4-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Walters 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
Triad 5, Tecumseh 4: Tr: Roberts 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Blackburn 1-3 2B 2 RBI. Te: Howard 2-4 RBI.
Tri-County North 9, Middletown Madison 6: TCN: Heltsley W 2 K, 3 RBI, Reynolds 2 RBI, Shively 2 RBI. MM: Coulter 2-3 2B 2 RBI.
Tri-Village 6, Ansonia 3: A: Dakin 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Troy 18, Paintsville (KY) 6
Troy 11, East Peoria (IL) 8
Wayne 10, Chaminade Julienne 0: W: Moeller 3-4 2 RBI, Nubine 1-2 2 RBI, Tengesdahl W 12 K, 1-3 2B RBI. CJ: Clune 2-2 2 2B.
Xenia 5, Tippecanoe 4
Softball
Monday’s Results
Anna 11, Jackson Center 0
Badin 9, Edgewood 0
Beavercreek 4, Arcanum 3: B: Greene 3-5 RBI, Beck 1-5 2 RBI. A: Hein 2-4 RBI, Noe 3-4 RBI.
Brookville 3, Wayne 2: B: Eagle W 6 K, 2-5 RBI, Nutter 3-5 RBI, Haydon 1-3 3B RBI.
Carroll 5, Chaminade Julienne 4: Ca: Browning W 12 K, Cassidy 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Rodriguez 2-2 2 RBI.
Carlisle 11, Brockport (NY) 1: C: Badger 2-2 3B 2 RBI, Shotwell 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Conger W 10 K.
Cedarville 16, Greenon 0
Celina 16, St. Henry 0
Covington 14, Versailles 2: C: McClure 1-5 3B 3 RBI, Oullette 2-3 3B 2 RBI, Johnson 3-4 3B 2 RBI.
Fairbanks 20, West Liberty-Salem 2
Greeneview 4, Madison Plains 2: G: Battista 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Burkett W.
Greenville 10, Fairborn 0
Houston 15, Fort Loramie 5: H: Plunkett 2 HR, McDermit HR.
Kenton Ridge 7, Teays Valley 6: KR: Rastatter W 7 K, 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Davis 2-4 2 RBI, Fincham 1-4 2B RBI.
LaSalle Peru (IL) 8, Northmont 3: N: Kautz 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Lima Shawnee 9, Botkins 0
Lincolnview 18, Minster 0
Marion Local 14, Allen East 0
Mason 19, Middletown 0
National Trail 10, Fort Recovery 4
Northmont 11, Mercer County (KY) 1: Johnson W 4 K, 2-2 HR 6 RBI, Lockhart 1-2 RBI.
Oak Hills 11, Sycamore 4
Paulding 10, Coldwater 0
Piqua 14, Sidney 1
Riverside 4, Graham 2: R: Manahan W 10 K, 1-2 HR RBI, Zwiebel 1-2 RBI.
Ross 5, Hamilton 2: R: Webb 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Alvis 2-3 2B RBI, Baker W 11 K.
Russia 10, Fairlawn 2
Springboro 5, Choctawhatchee (FL) 2: S: Lucas W 5 K.
Springfield Shawnee 11, Bethel 1: SS: Hannan W 3 K, Dubie 2-3 3B 3 RBI, Greene 1-3 3 RBI.
Talawanda 2, Harrison 1: T: McMickle W 3 K, Porchowsky 1-3 2B GW-RBI, Griffin 1-4 HR RBI.
Tri-County North 15, Waynesville 2
Tri-Village 10, Ansonia 1
Wapakoneta 11, Bellefontaine 1
West Jefferson 17, Mechanicsburg 5
Wilmington 10, Batavia 0: W: Martin HR, Diels W 13 K.
Sunday’s Results
South Laurel (KY) 2, Springboro 1
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Dayton Christian 4, Legacy Christian 1
Fairmont 5, Chaminade Julienne 0
Lehman Catholic 4, Kenton Ridge 1
Monroe 4, Northridge 1
Sidney 4, Wapakoneta 1
Boys Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Badin 3, Oak Hills 0
Boys Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Fenwick 20, Miamisburg 0
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Fenwick 16, Carroll 4
REPORTING RESULTS
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