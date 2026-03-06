Prep Roundup 3/5: Elwer passes LeBron in OHSAA scoring list

Delphos St. John’s improved to 24-0 and moves on to face Arcadia in a Division VII district final at Elida on Saturday.

In the other D-VII game of the night Minster defeated Upper Scioto Valley 61-41.

Beck Stephey led the way with 17 points and Cole Albers added 15 points with 16 rebounds.

Minster will face Kalida in a Saturday district final at Van Wert.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 62, Butler 27: C: Houston 13.

Fairmont 61, Springfield 48: F: McGraw 21.

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 23: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, E. Elwer 10.

Minster 61, Upper Scioto Valley 41: M: Stephey 17, Albers 15.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 35, Milford 33: F: Akbar 14, Jones 13.

Moeller 70, Colerain 33

St. Xavier 70, West Clermont 32

Wayne 60, Springboro 46

Division III

Badin 60, Turpin 28: B: Stroud 16, Knapp 13, Lowe 12.

Bellbrook 67, Chaminade Julienne 54: B: Gregory 20, Howard 20. CJ: Majack 25, Clemens Jr. 18.

Hughes 62, Northwest 58

Tecumseh 55, Stebbins 47: T: Stafford 28. S: Beard 13.

Division V

Fairbanks 61, Fredericktown 60

Division VI

West Jefferson 46, Tree of Life 42

Division VII

Cin. College Prep 41, Fayetteville 38

Jackson Center 47, Russia 40

Lehman Catholic 73, Legacy Christian 56

MVCA 82, Spencer 21

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Lakota West 68, Springboro 56: LW: Fox 26, Saunders 12. S: Jones 24, Martin 17, Parrett 10.

Princeton 55, Milford 44

Division IV

Genoa Area 49, London 42

Division V

Anna 50, Versailles 49, OT: V: Litten 22, Schmitmeyer 11. A: Bales 14, Osborn 13.

Proctorville Fairland 76, Waynesville 38: W: Stephenson 18, Berrey 12.

Division VI

Fayetteville Perry 45, West Liberty-Salem 33

St. Henry 39, Minster 23

Division VII

Cedarville 49, Mississinawa Valley 43

Russia 45, Ridgedale 28

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.