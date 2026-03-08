Prep Roundup 3/7: Tippecanoe completes stunning rally in D-III district final

Trotwood defeated Goshen 62-61 on Saturday.

Boys Basketball

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division I

Wayne 50, Moeller 49, OT: Isaiah Thompson spun to the basket then dished the ball to Alphonso Ward for the game-winning layup in a thriller win for Wayne in a district final at the Cintas Center.

Lakota West 55, Fairmont 34: The GMC champions recorded a tenth consecutive victory to become district champions.

Division III

Badin 66, Tecumseh 40: Carson Lowe finished with 16 points, Bryson Bowling 13 and Eli Stroud 10 to pace Badin in a district final at UD Arena.

Division V

Versailles 64, Williamsburg 46: Drake Ahrens poured in 29 points and Maddox Stonebraker tacked on 11 to help Versailles win a district title.

North College Hill 65, Preble Shawnee 52: Brody Morton recorded his 1,000th career point in the loss for Preble Shawnee.

Division VI

Tri-Village 78, Oyler 42: Trey Sagester poured in 32 points, Griffin Richards added 14 and Dom Black 12 for unbeaten Tri-Village, which won a sixth consecutive district championship.

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 78, Arcadia 26: Andrew Elwer led unbeaten DSJ with 21 points and Cameron Elwer scored 16 points, passing Paul McMillian to move into the seventh in the OHSAA all-time scoring list.

Botkins 64, MVCA 41: Owen Zimpfer tallied 17 points, Will Monnin added 12 and head coach Phil Groves recorded his 100th career victory at Botkins.

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division III

Division VI

St. Henry 38, Fayetteville Perry 36: The win sends St. Henry to its first state tournament appearance in program history.

Division VII

Indoor Track

Ansonia boys finished second and the girls placed third at the D-IV state meet on Saturday at Spire Academy. Bennett Lehman led the boys team with wins in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Olivia Creager won the triple jump for the girls team.

In the D-III tournament Meadowdale and Fenwick girls tied for fourth place. Madison Jones took first in the 60-meter hurdles for Meadowdale and the Fenwick relay team won the 4x400-meter race.

Bowling

Gracie Hood of Bellefontaine rolled a 208-248-223 series for a 679 overall, earning the top individual score in the girls Division I state tournament at H.P. Lanes on Saturday. Bellefontaine fell to state runner-up Gahanna Lincoln in the semifinal round of the team championship.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Lakota West 55, Fairmont 34

Oak Hills 42, Lakota East 28: LE: Smith 10.

Princeton 64, Hamilton 49

St. Xavier 55, Fairfield 43: F: Jones 13.

Wayne 50, Moeller 49, OT

Division II

Aiken 57, Troy 28

Division III

Badin 66, Tecumseh 40: B: Lowe 16, Bowling 13, Stroud 10.

Hughes 49, Bellbrook 45

Tippecanoe 59, La Salle 58

Trotwood 62, Goshen 61

Division V

North College Hill 65, Preble Shawnee 52

Summit Country Day 67, West Liberty-Salem 40

Versailles 64, Williamsburg 46: V: D. Ahrens 29, Stonebraker 11.

Waynesville 60, Arcanum 44

Division VI

Tri-Village 78, Oyler 42: TV: Sagester 32, Richards 14, Black 12.

Division VII

Botkins 64, MVCA 41: B: Zimpfer 17, Monnin 12, Pitts 10.

Cin. College Prep 56, Cedarville 53

Delphos St. John’s 78, Arcadia 26: DSJ: A. Elwer 21, C. Elwer 16.

Kalida 39, Minster 37

Lehman Catholic 60, Jackson Center 37

Friday’s Finals

Division II

Northmont 53, Loveland 41

Winton Woods 55, Anderson 48

Division VI

Marion Local 52, Ada 23: ML: Mescher 13.

Troy Christian 60, Deer Park 45: TC: Fecher 17.

Fort Recovery 63, Emmanuel Christian 44

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Princeton 65, Lakota West 47: LW: Odame 16.

Division II

Mt. Notre Dame 63, Seton 53

Division III

Chaminade Julienne 49, Carroll 45: CJ: Cook 19.

Division IV

Purcell Marian 50, Alter 34

Division V

Proctorville Fairland 60, Anna 38

Division VI

St. Henry 38, Fayetteville Perry 36

Division VII

Russia 40, Cedarville 32

Friday’s Final

Division I

Fairmont 66, Olentangy 45: F: Thornton 22, Hargrave 14.

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

At H.P. Lanes

Team Results: 1. St. Xavier; 2. Elder; 3. Amherst Steele; 4. Gahanna Lincoln; 5. Centerville; 6. Avon Lake; 7. Ashland; 8. Cle. St. Ignatius.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Clous (Gahanna Lincoln) 720; 2. Kaiser (St. Xavier) 715; Taylor (Amherst Steele) 706; 4. Emerick (Louisville) 694; 5. Brown (Elder), Stigall (St. Xavier), Smith (Amherst Steele) 685; 8. Parker (Centerville) 679; 12. Ralston (Centerville) 664; 33. B. Hurst (Xenia) 604; 35. North (Centerville) 591; 38. Franck (Beavercreek) 587; 43. Durflinger (Beavercreek) 576; 44. Terpenning (Beavercreek), Wales (Centerville) 575; 50. White (Centerville) 570; 53. Brown (Xenia) 567; 58. Dill (Stebbins) 558; 63. J. Hurst (Xenia) 532; 64. Brittingham (Xenia) 531; 70. Miller (Piqua) 519; 77. Arias-Rodriguez (Carroll) 474.

Indoor Track

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Spire Academy

Saturday’s Results

Division III

Boys

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Glenville 67; 2. Oak Harbor 29; 3. Morgan 26; 4. Fairless 23; 5. Wheelersburg 22; 17. Alter 11; 27. Northwestern 9; 29. Ben Logan 8; 36. Indian Lake 6; 46. Fenwick 4; 49. West Liberty-Salem 3; 54. North Union 2.

Girls

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Beachwood 52; 2. Eastwood, Maysville 29; 4. Meadowdale, Fenwick 23; 16. Alter 13; 42. Bethel 5; 47. Northridge 4; 58. Thurgood 2; 63. Greenon, Fairbanks 1.

Area Winners: 60MH: Jones (Meadowdale) 8.72. 1600MR: Fenwick 4:06.84.

Division IV

Boys

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Shenandoah 33; 2. Ansonia 30; 3. Seneca East 23; 4. Col. Grove 20; 5. Botkins 19; 10. Cedarville 16; 15. Fort Loramie 14.5; 23. St. Henry 10; 30. Stivers, Minster, Covington 8; 36. Fort Recovery 7; 41. Marion Local 6; 42. New Bremen 5; 49. Madison-Plains, Dayton Christian, Russia 4; 60. West Jefferson 2.

Area Winners: 3200M: Heath (St. Henry) 1:56.37. 1600M: Lehman (Ansonia) 4:19.04. 3200M: Lehman (Ansonia) 9:53.84. 60MH: Long (Cedarville) 8.19.

Girls

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Oberlin 58; 2. Smithville 35; 3. Ansonia 26; 4. Ottawa Hills 24; 5. Rittman 23; 6. Coldwater 22; 10. Minster 15; 13. Delphos St. John’s 14; 18. Houston 12; 19. Arcanum 11.5; 26. Botkins 8; 36. Franklin Monroe 6; 40. Cin. Christian 5; 45. West Liberty-Salem, Newton, Dixie 4; 52. Fort Loramie 3; 56. Dayton Christian 2.

Area Winners: 60MH: Brame (Minster) 9.23. High Jump: Jackson (Delphos St. John’s) 5-2. Triple Jump: Creager (Ansonia) 34-2.25.

Friday’s Results

Division I

Boys

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Wayne 48; 2. Westerville Central 38; 3. Avon 29.5; 4. Moeller 25.5; 5. St. Xavier 25; 12. Beavercreek 17; 23. Centerville 10; 28. Springboro 8; 31. Northmont, Springfield 6; 47. Troy 1.

Area Winners: 60MH: Martin (Wayne) 7.94. 800MR: Wayne 1:28.31. Long Jump: Garrett (Wayne) 22-11. Pole Vault: Ireland (Centerville) 16-1.

Girls

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Hilliard Davidson 66; 2. Mason 53; 3. Avon 40; 4. Solon 37; 5. Gahanna Lincoln 35; 9. Wayne 19; 13. Centerville 17; 36. Beavercreek, Springfield 3; 39. Middletown, Northmont 2; 46. Springboro 1.

Area Winners: Triple Jump: Perkins (Wayne) 34-4.75.

Division II

Boys

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Butler, New Philadelphia 29; 3. Steele 23; 4. Lexington 22; 5. Logan 19; 8. Piqua 16; 22. Trotwood, Tippecanoe, Dunbar, Monroe 10; 27. Jonathan Alder 9; 30. Belmont, London 8; 36. Bethel, Carroll 6; 41. Bellefontaine 5; 64. Tecumseh, Badin 2.

Area Winners: 1600MR: Butler 3:20.08. Triple Jump: Averette (Dunbar) 44-1. Pole Vault: Holtvogt (Piqua) 15-2.

Girls

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Chaminade Julienne 50; 2. Loveland 43; 3. Hathaway Brown 31; 4. Tippecanoe 24; 5. Avon Lake 23; 8. Ponitz 18; 12. Belmont 14; 18. Oakwood 11; 41. Bellefontaine 5; 48. Troy 4; 62. Carroll, Stivers 1.

Area Winners: 60M: Williams (Chaminade Julienne) 7.68. 200M: Williams (Chaminade Julienne) 25.06. 400M: Poole (Ponitz) 57.45. 800MR: Chaminade Julienne 1:44.48. 1600MR: Chaminade Julienne 4:04.87.

Wrestling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

At Fairmont

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Moeller 213; 2. Harrison 161.5; 3. Elder 128.5; 4. Springboro 128; 5. Troy 94.

Division II

At Wilmington

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Col. DeSales 230.5; 2. Watterson 212; 3. Alter 184; 4. La Salle 109.5; 5. Franklin 96.

Division III

At Troy

Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Graham 257.5; 2. Versailles 108.5; 3. Indian Lake 98; 4. Miami East 96.5; West Liberty-Salem 96.5.

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.