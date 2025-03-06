High Schools: Bethel, Greenon headed to Central Buckeye Conference

Bethel will compete in the big school CBC Kenton Trail Division, while Greenon will rejoin the small school CBC Mad River Division.

Greenon was a longtime member of the CBC before joining the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division in 2017. Bethel was a charter member of the eight-team Three Rivers Conference, which made its debut in 2021. Both teams will remain in those conferences through the 2026-2027 school year.

“This is an exciting step forward for our athletic programs,” said Greenon athletic director Brandon Weems. “The increased financial support will allow us to create better opportunities for our student-athletes and elevate our programs to new levels. Additionally, the depth and competitiveness of the CBC will help prepare our athletes to succeed both on and off the field.”

The decision will allow both schools to offer more opportunities for its athletes, particularly in junior varsity sports, as well as join programs similar to their size.

“This move represents an exciting and necessary step forward for Bethel Athletics,” said Bees athletic director Damon Smith. “The CBC will provide our student-athletes with enhanced opportunities to compete at an OHSAA divisionally aligned level while promoting a culture of excellence, sportsmanship, and community engagement. Most importantly, the move allows us to expand and strengthen our athletic programs to better serve our growing student population. We greatly value our time in the TRC and are committed to concluding our membership in gratitude and excellence.”

Both the OHC and the TRC recently posted anticipated membership openings.

The CBC currently consists of schools from five different counties, including Champaign (Urbana, Graham), Clark (Kenton Ridge, Northwestern, Shawnee, Tecumseh), Logan (Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake), Madison (Jonathon Alder, London) and Union (North Union) counties.

The conference offers boys and girls sports, as well as a leadership conference, all-star games, quiz bowls and the CBC Cup – a unique competition that allows special education students to participate in modified sports and games, said CBC Commissioner Mark Holbrook.

“I think the schools coming in will strengthen the CBC,” Holbrook said. “The league feels that we are one of the best mid to smaller school conferences in the state of Ohio as far as what we offer our student-athletes. … This expansion just adds more numbers to the growing items that the CBC can offer student-athletes from each school and we are excited for the possibility of adding Bethel and Greenon."