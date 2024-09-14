Highlights: Centerville 31, Fairmont 28

In Other News
1
Cincinnati at Miami: 5 things to know about ‘Battle for the Victory...
2
Week 4 Roundup: Springfield, Springboro win GWOC openers; Carroll, Tipp...
3
McCoy: De La Cruz’s first career grand slam powers Reds past Twins
4
High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard
5
Northmont scores comeback win at Beavercreek