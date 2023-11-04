Highlights: Springfield vs. Centerville

In Other News
1
Playoff roundup: Valley View’s Henson sets record, Waynesville’s Lundy...
2
Unbeaten Badin tops Bellbrook to reach Division III regional semifinals
3
Tipp outlasts Chaminade Julienne to reach regional semis
4
High School Football Playoff Scoreboard
5
Area runners set for state cross country championship
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top