Highlights: Wittenberg vs. Kenyon

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 takeaways from the win over Western Michigan
2
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes blast Western Kentucky
3
Dayton routs Taylor for second straight victory
4
Key starter questionable for Ohio State against Western Kentucky
5
Smith in the middle of Tipp’s effort up front in win over Troy
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top