Holmes, Elvis lead Dayton to double-digit halftime lead at La Salle

PHILADELPHIA — The Dayton Flyers outscored La Salle 16-6 in the final seven minutes of the first half to build a 36-23 halftime lead on Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kobe Elvis added 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (15 of 30), while La Salle shot 30% (9 of 30).
Turning point: Dayton led 20-17 and then started an 8-0 run with five straight points by Holmes and a 3-pointer by Kobe Elvis.
Suits for coaches tonight. pic.twitter.com/Y03Xb0IUaf— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) January 23, 2024
