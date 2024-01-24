Holmes, Elvis lead Dayton to double-digit halftime lead at La Salle

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

By
1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA — The Dayton Flyers outscored La Salle 16-6 in the final seven minutes of the first half to build a 36-23 halftime lead on Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kobe Elvis added 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (15 of 30), while La Salle shot 30% (9 of 30).

Turning point: Dayton led 20-17 and then started an 8-0 run with five straight points by Holmes and a 3-pointer by Kobe Elvis.

La Salle has been a tough place to win for Dayton over the years

