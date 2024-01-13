Holmes leads Dayton to double-digit halftime lead vs. Duquesne

PITTSBURGH — The Dayton Flyers did not trail in the first half for the third straight Atlantic 10 Conference game, building a 31-21 halftime lead against Duquesne on Friday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Key stat: The teams combined to make 4 of 27 3-pointers. Dayton made 2 of 12 with Koby Brea and Nate Santos making back-to-back 3s at one point. Duquesne made 2 of 15.

Rebounding numbers: Dayton had a 27-16 advantage on the boards and turned 10 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points.

Big run: Dayton outscored Duquesne 13-2 in the first 5:17 and led the entire first half. Holmes scored off an offensive rebound on Dayton’s final possession of the half to push the advantage to 10 points.

Lineup news: Dayton freshman forward Petras Padegimas missed the third straight game with an illness. Kobe Elvis played 11 minutes in the half after leaving the previous game Sunday against Massachusetts in the first half with a knee injury.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

