Holmes makes more UD history as AP All-American

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II joined a short list of UD players who have made the Associated Press All-America team on Tuesday.
Holmes was named to the AP second team. It’s the latest honor on a growing list for the junior forward who will make his NCAA tournament debut at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when No. 7 seed Dayton plays No. 10 Nevada in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Holmes is the fifth Flyer to earn an All-America honor from the AP. The others are: Obi Toppin (first team in 2020); Don May (second team in 1968); Bill Uhl (second team in 1956); and Don “Monk” Meineke (second team in 1952). Holmes is the 11th Dayton player to make an All-America team of some sort.
Holmes is averaging 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. He ranks 11th in UD with with 1,704 points.
Here’s a quick look at the awards he has won so far:
• Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
• First Team National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Four.
• The Sporting News second team All-America.
• ESPN and Field of 68 third team All-America.
