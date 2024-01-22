Holmes named A-10 player of the week for third time in January

Holmes averaged 25.0 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots in victories against Saint Louis and Rhode Island. He leads the Flyers with 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Holmes ranks fourth in the KenPom.com national player of the year standings behind Purdue’s Zach Edey, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee. Holmes ranks fifth in the country with 42 dunks.

With 21 points in a 96-62 victory against Rhode Island on Saturday at UD Arena, Holmes became the 26th player in school history to score 1,400 points. He has 1,404 in his career. He’s tied with Brooks Hall for 25th place on the all-time scoring list.

Dayton moved from No. 21 to No. 16 in the Associated Press top-25 poll on Monday. Dayton (15-2, 5-0) plays La Salle (10-8, 1-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia.