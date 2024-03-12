Holmes on A-10 Player of the Year award: ‘It’s a blessing’

“I don’t care where they are because you don’t get too see NCAA games in person too many times,” Holmes Sr. said.

Holmes Sr. has seen the growth of his son over the last three years at the University of Dayton.

“It’s a testament to him,” Holmes Sr. said. “He continues to work. Each day is about being better than the last day. That’s his goal. He’s in an environment that’s conducive to that work. What you love to see is that work turns into some measure of success, where he has that success and motivation to go out there and do it again. So over the three years, you’ve seen the constant progression of his game, the constant progression of him as a person. He’s coming more and more out of his shell as he has become the focal point of the team. He can’t be so shy. He’s still got some shyness in him, but he’s coming out of his shell. A lot of that’s because of the love he feels from the community. I’ve told multiple folks here tonight that we sent our son across the country to play here, and he’s received a lot of love in the community. He feels so at home.”

Holmes II has more than lived up to the hype as the highest-ranked recruit to pick the Flyers in this century. The latest step for the junior forward came Tuesday when he was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Year. He joined Obi Toppin, the 2020, winner, on the short list of Flyers who have won the honor.

“It means a lot,” Holmes said. “It just shows all the hard work I’ve put in. I’m trying to get better every day. It’s a blessing.”

Holmes led the A-10 in scoring (20.2 points per game). He ranks third in the KenPom.com national player of the year ratings. He’s the only A-10 player considered a candidate for the multiple national player of the year awards. He was named to the Sporting News All-America second team on Tuesday. He still shared the award with Richmond guard Jordan King, who averaged 18.5 points for a team that tied Loyola Chicago for the regular-season championship.

Not even the defensive prowess of Holmes — he was also named the A-10 Defensive Player of the year; he’s the first Flyer to win that award — was enough to separate him in the mind of the A-10 coaches, who voted on the awards.

Dayton fans called out the A-10 for splitting the award between two players.

“Why does the league continue to BLATANTLY disrespect (Holmes)?” former Flyer Brooks Hall wrote on X (Twitter). “Potential All-American and in the conversation for National (player of the year) but is only Co-POTY in his own conference? Make it make sense.”

“Plenty of motivation added this week for DaRon to show there shouldn’t be a ‘co’ involved in his A-10 player of the year designation,” wrote Mike Kerrigan on X.

“Just hand out participation trophies to everyone and we can get rid of these awards if the goal is to be nice to everyone,” Dan Sullivan wrote on X.

Holmes took the high road when asked about sharing the award with King.

“I guess I would say I expected it,’ Holmes said. “I had a feeling something like that was going to happen, but I’m grateful to get the award, honestly. We’re going to go out here and play hard and do what we do. And congrats to Jordan King, who also got the award as well. Hopefully, we see them sometime in the tournament.”

This is the third time the A-10 has split the top honor between two players.

Holmes is the fifth player to win the player of the year and defensive player of the year awards. The others are: VCU’s Ace Baldwin (2023-23), UMass’ Stephane Lasme (2006-07); Xavier’s David West (2001-02); and Temple’s Pepe Sanchez (1999-00).

Holmes has 1,680 points in his career. He ranks 11th in school history. He’s already program’s all-time leader in blocked shots (211).

“He’s been a great ambassador for our program, for the university, for really the A-10,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “Just what how he’s carried himself. He’s kind of put our program and the A-10 on a stage where it’s recognized nationally.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Dayton vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, 1290, 95.7