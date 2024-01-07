Holmes stars in first half as Dayton takes halftime lead vs. UMass

The Dayton Flyers did not trail in the first half for the second straight game, led by as many as 14 points and built a 38-29 halftime lead against Massachusetts on Sunday at UD Arena in their first Atlantic 10 Conference home game of the season.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 7 of 15 3-pointers (46.7%), while UMass made 1 of 9 (11.1%).

Big run: Dayton led 9-8 at the 15:40 mark when it began an 11-0 run over the next four minutes. It led 20-8 after a layup by Isaac Jack with 11:21 to play.

Bench contributions: Zimi Nwokeji made back-to-back 3-pointers for Dayton to score six points in the half. Entering the game, he had made 1 of 2 3-pointers in eight appearances.

Injury news: Kobe Elvis suffered a lower-body injury on the third play of the game and left the game but did return for a three-minute stint but did not play in the last 12 minutes of the half.

Rankings update: Cincinnati’s 71-60 victory at Brigham Young on Saturday helped Dayton climb from No. 22 to a season-best No. 19 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool on Sunday. BYU (12-2) is No. 4. UC (12-2) moved from No. 37 to No. 25 with its best victory of the season. Dayton beat Cincinnati 82-68 on Dec. 16.

Lineup news: Dayton freshman forward Petras Padegimas missed his second straight game with an illness.

