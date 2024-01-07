Holmes stars in first half as Dayton takes halftime lead vs. UMass

Key player: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 7 of 15 3-pointers (46.7%), while UMass made 1 of 9 (11.1%).

Big run: Dayton led 9-8 at the 15:40 mark when it began an 11-0 run over the next four minutes. It led 20-8 after a layup by Isaac Jack with 11:21 to play.

Bench contributions: Zimi Nwokeji made back-to-back 3-pointers for Dayton to score six points in the half. Entering the game, he had made 1 of 2 3-pointers in eight appearances.

Injury news: Kobe Elvis suffered a lower-body injury on the third play of the game and left the game but did return for a three-minute stint but did not play in the last 12 minutes of the half.

Rankings update: Cincinnati’s 71-60 victory at Brigham Young on Saturday helped Dayton climb from No. 22 to a season-best No. 19 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool on Sunday. BYU (12-2) is No. 4. UC (12-2) moved from No. 37 to No. 25 with its best victory of the season. Dayton beat Cincinnati 82-68 on Dec. 16.

Lineup news: Dayton freshman forward Petras Padegimas missed his second straight game with an illness.