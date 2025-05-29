Home runs help Fairmont beat Oak Hills in regional softball semifinal

“There are no words to describe how excited I am,” said Fairmont’s Paige Russell, who had an RBI double in the third inning. “This team means so much to me. It’s my last year, and they’re really acting like they want to get there, and I believe that we can do it.”

Fairmont (19-8) will play Centerville (16-13), which beat Mason 6-5 in the first semifinal Wednesday, for the third time. Fairmont won the regular-season meetings 10-9 in eight innings on April 3 and 9-5 on April 21. The teams split two games in 2024, and Centerville swept two games in 2023.

“One of us is moving on,” Amon Williams said. “That’s good for the GWOC. It’s good for the area. It’s good for the rivalry. That Centerville-Kettering rivalry is pretty intense.”

The last GWOC team to make the final four was Greenville, which won a state championship in 2007 and returned to state in 2012 and 2013. Greenville moved to the Miami Valley League in 2019.

Fairmont East won a Class AAA state championship in 1982, beating Westerville North 12-3 in the final. It first made the final four in 1978, the first year the tournament was held, losing 9-3 to Akron Springfield. In 1984, at which point Fairmont East and Fairmont West had merged into one school, Fairmont lost 14-0 to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The other current GWOC members that have made the state semifinals are: Beavercreek (1983); Northmont (1990 and 1998); and Springfield South (1995).

Fairmont earned this opportunity thanks in part to solo home runs by sophomores Jaylin Turner and Kinley Pigg in the fifth inning. They turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

It was the second home run of the season for Turner and the first career home run for Pigg.

“We needed some energy,” Williams said. “We needed a jolt. We couldn’t have asked for a better jolt. It put a shot right in our arm.”

In the seventh, Bailey Young provided insurance runs with a two-run, two-out single.

Fairmont took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Oak Hills had a promising rally going, but a runner rounding third changed her mind about scoring and tried to get back to the bag. She was thrown out at third. Instead of having runners at first and third with no outs and one run in, Oak Hills had a runner at first with one out.

That play ended the comeback attempt and allowed Fairmont to extend a memorable season.

“For the last six years, we’ve been putting in the work and bringing the program back to where we should be,” Williams said, “and now we’re starting to take those steps.”

After Oak Hills took a 2-1 lead in top of fifth, Fairmont tied game in bottom of inning on home run by Jaylin Turner. pic.twitter.com/mcFCwWFQAC — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) May 28, 2025

Fairmont takes 3-2 lead against Oak Hills on home run by Kinley Pigg in the fifth. pic.twitter.com/lenZcexzw5 — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) May 28, 2025