How to watch tonight’s Bengals preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogs onto the field during practice at the NFL football team's stadium, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago
X

The Bengals are back! This one, however doesn’t count.

Cincinnati travels to Lincoln Financial Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on primetime at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Explore3 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals preseason opener at Philadelphia

How long will Joe Burrow play? That’s yet to be determined, but Burrow and Zac Taylor have repeatedly told reporters the starters will see move ‘valuable reps’

A year ago, the Bengals were dominated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles 37-17 last season.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Date/Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7

TV: WXIX-TV (FOX 19) in Cincinnati, WKEF-TV (22) in Dayton and NFL+ (streaming)

Radio: WTUE 104.7-FM

