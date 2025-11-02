‘I can’t even believe I’m a Bengals fan’: Social media reacts as Cincinnati mounts epic comeback, then suffers heartbreaking loss to Chicago Bears

After falling to the winless New York Jets 39-38 last week at Paycor Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals fanbase may have felt like it had reached rock bottom.
It was wrong. Very wrong.
Trailing the Chicago Bears 41-27, the Bengals scored on back-to-back drives – with a recovered onside kick in between - to take a one-point lead with 54 seconds remaining.
The offense, however, could only watch as the Bears reclaimed the lead 37 seconds later and the Bengals fell to Chicago 47-42 on Sunday.
Cincinnati dropped to 3-6. They’ve allowed 86 points and over 1,000 yards over the last two weeks. The Bengals have a bye week next week before traveling to Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.
Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals unfathomable loss on Sunday:
https://t.co/kprmSnzsQf pic.twitter.com/GtkSslfQFB— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 2, 2025
I thought the loss to winless NYJ was rock bottom, even if this team lost today, THAT would have been rock bottom. It seems I was mistaken…— Cincinnati_ (@CincinnatiSprts) November 2, 2025
Joe Flacco threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns on a sprained shoulder and it still wasn't enough. Defense with another huge letdown, as the Bengals fall to the Bears 47-42. Cincinnati (3-6) has allowed 86 points and over 1000 yards over the last two games.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 2, 2025
Most pass yards in a game by any player 40+ years old:— NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 2, 2025
🟠 470 - Joe Flacco
🟠 447 - Tom Brady
🟠 446 - Brett Favre pic.twitter.com/QS1OFyqDuL
Colston Loveland 58 yards for the touchdown and win: pic.twitter.com/9Sn9m4NI9V— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2025
This franchise has broken me so much I knew exactly what would happen as soon as they went up 42-41.— Cam Dickens (@CoachCam05) November 2, 2025
This has to be rock bottom. No way you can continue going on this way
You have to fire Al Golden. You cannot allow your defense to lose in such a way over the last two weeks.— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 2, 2025
Unfathomable.
1990’s Bengals defenses were never this bad.— Bengal Jim & Friends (@bengaljims_BTR) November 2, 2025
Last week's game relinquishes the title of "Worst loss of the Zac Taylor Era."— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) November 2, 2025
A simply staggering display of defensive ineptitude, the kind that everywhere else costs people their jobs.
The #Bengals defense allowed 576 yards to the Chicago Bears.— joshkirkendall.bsky.social (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 2, 2025
That's tied for the fourth-most yards allowed in franchise history.
1) 661 v the Chargers (Dec. 21, 82)
2) 604 v the Raiders (Nov. 24, 68)
3) 595 v the Saints (Nov. 19, 06)
4) 576 v the Bucs (Oct. 28, 18)
FINAL: Bears 47, Bengals 42— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 2, 2025
It felt like last week had to be rock bottom for this Cincinnati defense. Somehow, they dug deeper.
Impossibly awful.
The last 3 weeks:
Points allowed: 119
Yards allowed: 1,472
Bengals now 3-6. Bye week upcoming.
Well I guess we can tell the Bengals defense does meetings about as well as they play football— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) November 2, 2025
It just all goes back to tackling. Somehow, it keeps getting worse.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 2, 2025
Scored a Touchdown on this play pic.twitter.com/bm13nCg5Hg— ZIM (@zimwhodey) November 2, 2025
Lmaooo I can’t even believe I’m a Bengals fan— Darren Himsworth (@CoachHimmy) November 2, 2025
