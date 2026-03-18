‘I practice those shots every day’ — Mark’s last-second bucket lifts Texas past NC State in First Four thriller

Mark scored a game-high 17 points, including a bucket with 37 seconds left that gave Texas a 66-62 lead and the decisive jumper with one second remaining.

“I got a great look,” Mark said of his final shot. “I practice those shots every day.”

NC State’s surge was fueled by Darrion Williams, who scored a game-high 21 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to give the Wolfpack a 66-65 lead.

That set the stage for Mark.

“This one is definitely first for me,” Mark said of his game-winners. “Just the way the game was going — to silence the crowd with a big shot.”

His teammates never doubted the outcome.

“I see him make those shots every day,” said forward Dailyn Swain. “When he put it up… I knew it was going in.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Weaver’s double-double sparks Texas

While Mark finished it, Chendall Weaver helped build it.

The Texas forward came off the bench to post 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds — part of a dominant 45-33 rebounding edge for the Longhorns, including 15 offensive boards that led to 13 second-chance points.

“Knowing this could be my last game, I’m trying to leave it all on the court,” Weaver said.

Texas also leaned on its interior presence, with Matas Vokietaitis adding 15 points and eight rebounds, while Swain contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists despite shooting just 2 of 9 from the field.

Weaver’s energy was particularly critical as NC State’s pressure mounted late.

“His rebounding, his effort level, his defense — he sparked us every time he was in the game,” Texas coach Sean Miller said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Defense, resilience push Texas forward

Texas didn’t shoot particularly well — just 36.8% from the field and 29.4% from 3 — but made up for it at the free-throw line (21 of 29) and on the glass.

More importantly, the Longhorns defended.

NC State shot just 6 of 16 from beyond the arc, with most of its success coming late. For much of the night, Texas controlled the perimeter and dictated tempo, holding the Wolfpack to 39% shooting overall.

“This might be the first game that I can really look at and say we won because of our defense,” Miller said.

Still, the closing minutes tested that resolve.

NC State erased a nine-point deficit and forced 12 Texas turnovers into key opportunities. Yet the Longhorns stayed composed, something that had eluded them in previous close losses this season.

“In games like that your emotions can waver,” Mark said. “But we kept our emotions in check — and we got the win.”

The reward is advancement — and a quick turnaround.

“The thrill of advancing,” Miller said, “that’s what this tournament is all about.”