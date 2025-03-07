‘I really believed we could do it’ -- Boys bowling team notches Ben Logan’s first-ever state title

The Raiders senior’s prediction became reality last week as Ben Logan claimed its first ever state title in any sport with a 3-2 win over defending state champion Marion Pleasant in the boys Division II state bowling tournament at HP Lanes in Columbus.

“It’s an amazing honor to be the first team to win a state title,” Stoodt said.

A disappointing finish last year at state – finishing sixth after starting the championship round as the second seed – fueled the Raiders this season.

“They knew they could do better,” Ben Logan coach Barney Sullivan said.

After losing only a single bowler to graduation, the Raiders were ready for a post-season run but faltered a bit in the state qualifying round, finishing seventh. Only the top eight advanced to the championship round.

“We didn’t bowl very well, we had some struggles,” Sullivan said. “But they are a confident group.”

The Raiders confidence never wavered.

“This year we were more focused and had more confidence in each other,” senior Jarrett Buckenroth said. “We came in with clear heads, ready to bowl.”

Their confidence only grew as Ben Logan swept Mechanicsburg, 3-0, in the quarterfinals and conference rival Northwestern, 3-1, in the semifinals. Even a 300 game by Marion Pleasant to open the championship match didn’t deter the Raiders.

“I saw no worry on their faces,” Sullivan said. “The whole team was locked in.”

After splitting the first four games, the title would come down to a single Baker game.

Both teams traded strikes throughout the game with Marion Pleasant tallying seven and Ben Logan posting six straight heading into the 10th frame. The Spartans, however, left a solid 10-pin in the final frame while Buckenroth was on the mark with a strike. While the defending champs spared, Buckenroth threw two more strikes to take the title with a 270-257 deciding game.

“He has ice water in his veins and fire in his belly,” Sullivan said of his anchor bowler.

With the title secured, Stoodt knew an I-told-you-so was in order.

“Right when we got finished, the first person I talked to was our AD,” he said with a smile.

* Girls champions: Urbana claimed the girls D-II title Saturday with a 3-1 win over Fairport Harding. The Hillclimbers were led by junior Emily Fisher and senior Jazmyn Scott who finished third and sixth, respectively, in the individual standings. It was the Hillclimbers first girls state bowling title.

Division II top individual performances

Girls

1. Arianna Kiessling, Napoleon, 703

2. Addison Rudibaugh, East Liverpool, 668

3. Emily Fisher, Urbana, 666

4. Elizabeth Riley, Graham, 656

5. Kailey Dowty, Graham, 654

Boys

1. Christopher Ritchie, Mechanicsburg, 764

2. Riley Milburn, Claymont, 744

3. Zachary Smeal, Lutheran West, 739

4. Jarrett Buckenroth, Benjamin Logan, 738

5. Cooper Crouch, DeGraff Riverside, 727