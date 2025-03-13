‘I still got a lot left in the tank’ -- B.J. Hill talks about re-signing with Bengals

Cincinnati hasn’t always been willing to extend its players crossing that age threshold in the past, but Hill said his football shelf life really only began with his most recent contract when the Bengals gave him his first chance to be a consistent starter in 2022.

“Age is just a number at the end of the day,” Hill said in a press conference via Zoom on Wednesday. “I feel good. You also gotta realize coming up like in the beginning of my career, I didn’t really play that much anyway, so picking up the last couple years, I still got a lot left in the tank. I got five to six more years to play this game and I am not slowing down, keep on getting better and better each and every year.”

Hill prides himself on being available every week.

After joining the Bengals via trade ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl season, he made 64 regular-season appearances in four years, including 50 starts, and he has produced 16.0 sacks, 225 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 53 quarterback hits, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Hill missed two games due to injury last year but played through pain several weeks after that and had been available for every game over his first three seasons.

“Being on the field, being available each and every week, the way I practice, the way I take care of my body, I think it’s important,” Hill said. “I’m always doing something to make sure I stay on the field, even though I’m not injured or anything. I’m always working on my body so I can play for a long time.”

The decision to retain Hill came as the Bengals are revamping their defensive line following the retirement of Sam Hubbard and the release of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who ended up playing just seven games in his one season because of injury and illness.

Cincinnati struggled stopping the run and had little pass rush beyond Trey Hendrickson, who led the league with 17.5 but now faces uncertainty over his future after the organization allowed him to seek a trade during talks over an extension.

Hill only briefly tested the free agent waters. He agreed to terms on his deal about a half hour into the legal tampering period when teams were able to begin communicating with other pending free agents.

“I had my options, but at the end of the day, I knew where I wanted to be,” Hill said. “I was talking to Coach Al and Coach Zac. I just knew where I wanted to be at the end of day, me and my family. We love Cincinnati so much like no matter what we wanted to be there. Those were our main priorities, being back in Cincinnati.”

Asked what he likes so much about Cincinnati, Hill joked, “Skyline Chili! Come on, man!” He went on to say it’s the coaches, players, atmosphere, fans, food, the schools for his kids and the way his family feels loved on and treated here.

By staying with the Bengals, Hill has a chance to show he can be part of the solution as the organization seeks a turnaround on defense following back-to-back seasons missing the playoffs. Cincinnati also is bringing in free agent nose tackle TJ Slaton, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, and re-signed versatile backup defensive lineman Cam Sample, who missed all of last season due to a preseason Achilles tear.

Hill said he has heard “nothing but great things” about Slaton and his coachability and what he brings to the locker room. By watching his film, Hill can tell he’s big and physical but is athletic enough to move well.

Having a pure run-stopping nose tackle is something that was lacking last year, so the Bengals filled a big need with Slaton. Hill also is encouraged to know there are other returning pieces, like himself, that the team can build around and find success.

“The last couple of weeks the season, where we stepped up, did our part, that (was) all I needed,” Hill said when asked why he believes this year can be different. “And I know what kind of guys we got in the building. I know what they bring each and every day. All we want to do is win. That’s what I know everybody in the building wants to do.”