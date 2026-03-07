‘It’s a surreal feeling’ — Miami beats Ohio in overtime to cap historic regular season

And the Miami RedHawks continue to silence the doubters.

Eian Elmer scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and No. 19 Miami survived Ohio’s upset bid for a 110-108 overtime win Friday night at the Convocation Center, ending a 14-game losing streak in Athens and completing a perfect regular season.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Miami guard Peter Suder said. “I’ve never felt like this, to be honest. Thirty-one and 0 is insane.”

Miami (31-0, 18-0 Mid-American Conference) entered the night with rival Ohio standing as the final obstacle between the RedHawks and one of the most remarkable regular seasons in program history. The RedHawks had not won at the Convocation Center since Jan. 9, 2011, when Charlie Coles guided Miami to a 92-88 triple-overtime victory.

This time, Travis Steele’s team finally broke through again — and did it in another thriller.

“It feels unbelievable,” Miami guard Trey Perry said. “Throughout the whole year we’ve been tested. We’ve been ready for this. This is a big test for us, and it’s important to have a game like this right before the MAC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Perry scored 21 points off the bench, Brant Byers added 15 and Suder finished with 13 points for Miami, which also secured the program’s 1,500th all-time victory. Justin Kirby scored 10 points off the bench, including the final free throw with four seconds left in overtime.

Ohio (15-16, 9-9) nearly became the roadblock to history behind a huge night from Jackson Paveletzke, who scored 37 points, and Javan Simmons, who added 30 points and nine rebounds. Aidan Hadaway chipped in 20 points for the Bobcats, who pushed Miami to the brink all night.

The RedHawks led 54-48 at halftime after shooting 65.5% from the floor in the opening half and appeared ready to create separation when Byers hit a 3-pointer to make it 59-48 early in the second half.

But Ohio kept answering.

The Bobcats trimmed the margin to 65-64 on Paveletzke’s jumper with 15:12 left, then erased another deficit when Ajay Sheldon’s 3-pointer tied it at 88 with 6:18 to play. Miami responded behind Elmer and Perry, but Ohio never let the unbeaten RedHawks get comfortable.

“It was like a heavyweight fight,” Perry said. “Back and forth, back and forth. Big players making big shots on both sides. But we got it done.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Simmons’ dunk off a Paveletzke assist tied it at 100 with 40 seconds left in regulation, and Ohio had a final chance to win, but Paveletzke missed a jumper at the buzzer.

The atmosphere inside the Convocation Center added another layer to the rivalry matchup.

“It’s definitely hostile in here,” Suder said. “That’s what rivalry games are all about. I think our team loves that. When people start talking smack, we love that.”

Perry said the environment only energized Miami.

“They fired me up,” Perry said. “I love playing in these environments. That’s something you dream of as a kid. It brought the best out of everybody — our coaches, our players, our managers, our fans.”

In overtime, Ohio briefly moved in front 104-103 on Paveletzke’s free throws before Miami answered again. Perry’s layup gave the RedHawks a 107-104 edge with 1:26 to play, but Simmons’ putback put Ohio back in front 108-107 with 22 seconds left.

Miami had the final response.

Suder, fouled with 12 seconds remaining, calmly made two free throws to put the RedHawks back ahead. After Ohio missed at the rim, Kirby split two free throws with four seconds left to extend the lead to two. Paveletzke then missed a 3-point attempt at the horn.

“All I was thinking was, ‘Don’t go in,’” Suder said of Ohio’s final shot. “He had two pretty good looks to put it away. We were fortunate it didn’t go in.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Miami finished 34 of 67 from the field and 31 of 41 at the foul line, overcoming 37 points from Paveletzke and 14 made 3-pointers by Ohio. The RedHawks also controlled the glass 45-33, with Elmer leading the way on a night when second chances proved critical.

“Elmer was unbelievable tonight,” Perry said. “He did it on both offense and defense. I love him. My big brother.”

Suder echoed the praise.

“He’s an unreal basketball player,” Suder said. “He can shoot the three, drive, pass, dunk on somebody. The block he had, the defense — he’s going to have a bright future.”

For Elmer, the win was another step in a season built on resilience.

“We knew it was going to be a great environment,” Elmer said. “We knew what was at stake — making history. We’re not done yet, but this was still a big game, the last one of the regular season. We came out here and did what we had to do.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Elmer said Miami still believes its best basketball is ahead.

“We’ve got things to work on,” Elmer said. “This isn’t the best we’re going to be. The best has to come in March.”

Despite the historic regular season, Suder said the RedHawks know their work is far from finished.

“It’s surreal being 31-0 and undefeated in the regular season,” Suder said. “But we’ve got to put a bow on the regular season and go get them in Cleveland.”

And if there’s a message from the unbeaten RedHawks heading into postseason play, Elmer said it’s simple.

“Y’all can keep counting us out. We’re just going to keep proving people wrong.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Miami vs. UMass

What: MAC Tournament quarterfinals

When: 11 a.m., Thursday

Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM