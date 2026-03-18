‘It’s kind of surreal’ — Okojie has career night as Howard gets first-ever NCAA Tournament victory

And the 6-foot-5 senior guard was part of a huge storyline Tuesday night.

Okojie scored a career-high 23 points and avoided a pivotal fifth foul in the final 13 minutes to lead Howard to its first NCAA Tournament victory in program history — an 86-83 win over UMBC in the First Four opener at University of Dayton Arena.

For a player who once fought simply to carve out minutes, the moment marked the culmination of a steady, years-long climb.

Now, it’s carrying the Bison into the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Okojie turned in another efficient performance that included a 3-for-3 outing from behind the arc, continuing a breakout season that has transformed him from a role player into one of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s most reliable two-way contributors.

A year earlier, his season ended with a concussion suffered against the same UMBC program.

But on Tuesday, he returned to the floor against the Retrievers and helped push Howard forward on college basketball’s biggest stage.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Okojie said. “You kind of watched this tournament as a kid, and you’re like, I always imagined I’d be here, but to win a game is crazy.”

Okojie’s impact showed up early.

After missing his first shot, he responded with a driving layup to give Howard its first lead, converted the free throw, and later added a tip-in and multiple second-chance plays. When UMBC began to close the gap late in the first half, Okojie delivered again, knocking down two 3-pointers that helped the Bison stretch the margin and carry a 49-41 lead into the break.

Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney called the win another milestone for a program steadily building toward national relevance.

“We talked about that before the game,” Blakeney said. “We’ve never won a game. We’ve done a lot of things in our program, but let’s check off the box of winning an NCAA game today.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

A breakout built on resilience and responsibility

Okojie’s performance Tuesday night was not an outlier.

It was the product of a steady climb.

From Brampton, Ontario, Okojie began his career as a reserve on championship teams, contributing in limited minutes while Howard captured MEAC titles. His role expanded as a sophomore, when he made seven starts and flashed versatility as a scorer and rebounder.

Then came a setback.

An injury limited him to just six games as a junior, stalling his development and forcing him to reset.

Instead of fading, Okojie returned as a senior with a renewed purpose — and a more complete game.

He is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting over 56% from the field.

Yet after the biggest win of his career, Okojie focused less on numbers and more on impact.

“I feel more happy for the younger guys,” Okojie said. “The reason I play so hard is because of the younger guys on our team.”

He then listed a long line of former Howard players who shaped him, describing how their leadership pushed him to grow both on and off the court.

“At the end of the day the ball is going to stop bouncing one day,” Okojie said. “But it’s how you make people feel and the impact you have on them. That’s what I want to leave.

“And it wasn’t just me. It wasn’t just the starting five. It was 1 to 16.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Moments that matter in March

That collective mentality was tested late Tuesday night.

After building a double-digit lead, Howard saw UMBC surge back, cutting the margin and applying pressure in the closing minutes. Okojie said the response came from preparation and trust.

“Essentially, it was just us being connected,” Okojie said. “We’ve been in games like this before. We’ve practiced for these situations every single day. There’s no time for fear. You’ve got to trust your work.”

Okojie also had to adjust on the fly, playing more than 12 minutes late with foul trouble.

“Just discipline and trust in myself,” Okojie said. “The game needs me. My teammates need me. The younger guys need me.”

Blakeney said Howard’s approach never changed, either, even in the biggest moments.

“We wanted to be us,” the coach said.

Okojie echoed that philosophy.

“We’re a physical team, so keep that physicality up the whole way,” Okojie said. “Don’t run from it. Just attack.”

That approach has defined both Okojie’s senior season and Howard’s rise.

And from reserve guard to veteran leader, from injury setback to NCAA Tournament contributor, Okojie’s journey has mirrored the program’s growth under Blakeney.

Now, with one historic box checked, the Bison are moving forward in March. They’ll face No. 1 seed Michigan on Thursday in Buffalo.

And Okojie, once a young player learning from those before him, is now the one leading the way.